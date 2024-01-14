I ‘ll ensure what God destined for Plateau comes true — Governor

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang have pledged to work round the cloak to rolling out reproach hindering Plateau progress, and ensure what God destined for the state becomes a reality.

Governor Mutfwang made the commitment over the weekend while addressing Plateau citizens in Langfield Leisure park Jos, over triumphant victory at the Supreme court in Abuja on Friday 12th January, 2023, that confirmed him as a duly elected governor of Plateau.

The governor who acknowledged resilience of citizens through prayers said he always believed in the Judiciary as an institution.

He appreciates President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for not intruding the Judiciary space and allowed the rule of law to take it course.

“We will continue to believe in the judiciary. And we want to thank God for what the Supreme Court did. And we are trusting them. We’re trusting God, that I am sure when some of the justices see the rejoicing on the streets of Plateau,Kano, Zamfara. They will hold their heads high. They will know that they did what God wanted them to do.

“I will ensure that by the grace of God, what God has destined for plateau, that I will make sure I work day and night to make it a reality. That God enabling me, we shall end the attacks on plateau, that God enabling me, we shall eradicate poverty on the plateau, that God enabling me we shall eradicate illiteracy on the plateau, that God helping me, we will make sure that we have fantastic healthcare facilities on the plateau, that God helping me, our children will be educated to the best level ever they can attain,that God helping me Plateau people will rejoice….”

While speaking on rerun elections, Governor Mutfwang said, “God will restitute that which has been stolen. On the 3rd February, 2024 we are going out to re elect and reconfirm Simon Mwankon as senator of Northern Plateau and by the grace of God, we will return to the polling units we will reelect Musa Agai as member, Bassa Jos North Federal Constituency.

“There are forces working to ensure that we don’t stand this election. but if God is for us No man can be against us. by the grace of God we will contest that election, not only contest, we will contest it merely to reconfirm what you did earlier on in Febraury and March of last year 2023, and by God’s grace, we will match victorious.

On PDP National and State legislatures that their elections nullified by Appeal Court in Abuja, the Governor acknowledged that “People who are holding our mandates know that we did not give them our mandates. We know those that we gave our mandate. And we still regard them as our representatives. And by the grace of God, we will continue to ensure that they represent us one way or the other.

The speaker Plateau state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Gabriel Dewan while congratulating Mutfwang and PDP family on the Plateau said people did not make mistake of voting the governor.

Dewan,a chieftain of Young Peoples Party, YPP, revealed the era of politicking is over “it is time for governance and Plateau interest is above individual interest.”

Senator Jonah Jang, Ambassador Yahaya Kwande as well as Chief Raymond Dabu described Governor Caleb Mutfwang victory at the supreme court as a new down for Plateau.

The elder statesmen enjoined citizens to support Mutfwang led administration devoid of ethnic, religion or party differences to restored the lost glory of the state.