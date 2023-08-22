I ‘ll construct roads that can last for 6 years without maintenance- Umahi

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The Minister of Works, David Umahi has assured Nigerians that his administration would construct quality and long lasting reads across the country.

He said his tenure will witness infrastructural development and ensure that the roads are put in proper conditions for all Nigerians.

Umahi who stated this during a reception in his honor by the Ebonyi State Government in Abuja Tuesday, expressed appreciation to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for finding him worthy of the appointment.

He said his appointment as works minister was not by mistake, adding that he will channel his energy and experience as an Engineer to quality road networks in the country.

According to the minister, with his appointment and others, President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated love and commitment to the plight of the people of the south east.

“Let me thank Mr President so much, I also ask the people of the South East to thank him, Mr President has shown us love, Mr President has shown us inclusiveness, Mr President has challenged us”, he said.

The Minister pledged that Nigerians will witness vigour, diligence and commitment to road Infrastructural development under his watch.

He added that any road constructed under his leadership will stay for more than six years without need of maintenance.

Umahi appreciated Ebonyi State Governor for organizing such an event in his honor

Speaking, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, who was represented by the Deputy Senate President Sen.Barau Jibril, eulogised the Minister and expressed confidence that he will make a remarkable achievement in his Ministry.

In his goodwill message, Nwifuru Francis Ogbonna the Ebonyi State Governor, thanked the President for appointing an Ebonyi son to oversee the Ministry of Works while congratulating the Minister and the people of Ebonyi State for the opportunity.

“My profound appreciation goes to Ahmed Bola Tinubu for assigning our own to chair the affairs of the Ministry of Works”, he said.

The Governor assured the President on behalf of the government and people of Ebonyi that the choice of Umahi is one of the best as he will deliver and give Nigerians the best haven like he changed the face of Ebonyi state.

Speaking earlier, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma thanked God Almighty for the gift given to the South East and urged the Minister to replicate in the Works Ministry the good work he did in his state while he served as the Governor and even do more for Nigeria.

Umahi served as Senator representing Ebonyi South Senatorial District in the 10th Assembly in 2023, and as a Governor of Ebonyi State from 2015-2023, and Deputy Governor from 2011-2015. He is a certified Engineer.

Other dignitaries at the occasion included: Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, Chief Bisi Akande, the immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, some former Governors, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Engr Folorunsho Esan and Directors of the Ministry.