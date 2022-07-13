I killed my brother with rat poison over land 

By Pamela Eboh Awka

A middle-aged man, Mr. Kosara Ugwuka of Akala Village in Ezinifite, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State has publicly confessed to killing his elder brother, Chukwudi Ugwuka with rat poison over land dispute.

Ugwuka had since the death of his brother in April denied being responsible for it, but rather accused his nephew who was living with tyem as the killer.

He however confessed to the crime when he was taken to a shrine at Nando, in Anambra East Local Government Area, to swear before the deity, alongside his nephew who was identified as Mr. Herbert.

Information has it that the incident happened during the Easter period, while the deceased passed away on April 27, 2022, after battling series of mysterious sicknesses that defied treatment.

It was gathered that after efforts to find out the truth behind the mysterious death of Uguwuka snr failed, the villagers resorted to using traditional means to nail the killer.

According to a source, the duo were taken to a popular shrine at Nando on Sunday, July 10 to swear before the deity, to prove their innocence.

He said after Mr. Herbert had sworn and was vindicated, Mr. Ugwuka was hooked and was instantly blinded by the deity when he was in the process of swearing, which made him to start confessing immediately.

In a video that went viral on social media, his nephew, Ugwuka was seen responding to questions on why he killed his bother.

He said, “Yes I killed my brother with rat poison because he wanted to take my land. I am confessing because I can no longer see.”

While pleading for pardon, he also confessed to have wrongly accused Mr. Hebert of killing his brother

Efforts to get the reaction of the Spokesperson of the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, failed as his mobile line coukd not be reached.