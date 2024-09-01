I Have No Hidden Agenda, No Installation Plan For The Proposed State – Senator Ned Nwoko

From Barry Agbanigbi.

Senator representing the Delta North senatorial district Senator Ned Nwoko has appealed to the people of Anioma to toll the line of the original motive of the agitation for the state creation. He debunked widely speculated rumour of a hidden agenda for the proposed state. Senator Ned Nwoko described as hoax his intention to install himself as the first governor of the state if created.

He spoke at Anioma stakeholders summit held at Grand hotels and resort,Asaba. The Delta North Senator told the Anioma people that his quest for the Anioma state was not to become governor but for the good and well being of the people he represents at the national assembly.

The summit drew participants from the nine local government areas that make up the senatorial district.

Senator Nwoko revealed that he was not interested in becoming governor but explained that the first governor of the new state will come from Ndokwa nation, an ethnic group he said has oil wells and contributes to feeding the nation but has been technically marginalized over the years.

He said: “I want freedom for my people. The first governor of Anioma state will come from Ndokwa land. Out of the nine local government areas, three are oil producing. The three are in Ndokwa nation. But it has remained the most backward. It produces oil and gas but the environment is devastated.”

He said Delta state was created out of the defunct Bende state, arguing that there’s no cause for alarm creating Anioma out of Delta state.