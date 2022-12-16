I have learnt to be patience, to wait for my time Apostle Utibe Essien speak during his birthday celebration

The political space in the country today is getting highly competitive and the question on the lips of every Nigerian is; Who will be the Nigerian President come 2023. A lot of the political gladiators and juggernauts have started marshaling out their plans and laying bare their blueprints on how to secure votes.

Having this in view, the general overseer of Dominion Believers Deliverance Mission Inc, Apostle Utibe Essien who recently Celebrated his birthday in grandstyle, having spent over 18 years in the service of God.

Apostle Utibe Essien has over the years touched the lives of many and has demonstrated over time that God is using him as a vessel to touch humanity. His kindness doesn’t end only in the Church, he has reach out to different souls. Speaking with the press media at birthday celebration during an interview excerpt.

How do you feel clocking 46 here on earth?

I am excited, very much excited. Though it’s not been easy. I returned all the Glory to God for keeping me alive to witness another new age of my life, am elated, may His name be praised. The journey has not really been easy, I have enough reason to give God the glory. I started from nowhere but today I could say that God is faithful.

Henceforth, what should people expect from your new age?

By the Grace of God, people should expect better days, unlimited exploit, greater grace, more of God’s power through me and in the years to come. I look forward to be a blessing to the people where I come from, to the community and to be a blessing to the body of Christ as a whole.

What are you most grateful to God for?

I am grateful to God for so many things but am grateful to God for life. And I want to say that I am most grateful to God for counting me worthy to be His servant. It’s a privilege.

How would you quantify this year’s birthday celebration?

I have been marking and celebrating my birthday yearly, setting it aside as a time just to thank God for where he picked me from to where I am today but I want to sincerely say that this year’s birthday celebration is better than other years and I look forward to better ones in the nearest future.

Do you have regret for life and for coming into the ministry?

I don’t really have any regret coming into the ministry because I have come to discover that it’s a destiny that I must have to fulfill. The only regret I have in life is that at this time my parents are not alive to witness what God is doing through me and with me. I would have been more fulfilled if my parents especially my Mum are alive to witness my birthday Celebration.

What has life taught you over the years?

Life has taught me to be patience. Over the years I have learnt to be patience, to wait for my time.

Dominion Believers Deliverance Mission Inc is 18 years. Where do you see it in the next 5 years?

In the next 5 years I see my ministry on a higher level. I see it on a new height and dimension. As a matter of fact, God has already told me that 2023 is our year of New thing, so am expecting a New song, New height, New level, everything New in my ministry. Trusting God that within the next 5 years we will not be where we used to be.

So much accolades from family and friends especially from your wife? What’s so special about her?

Her name is Peace Utibe Essien. She s unique and a perfect woman that I need to fulfill my ministry. She’s so special to me and a Godsent.

What will you tell those who came to rejoice with you on your birthday?

To all who came to celebrate with me, I am grateful to God. May the good Lord bless them, keep them and give them a cause to celebrate in Jesus name.

