I have enough experience to lead Nigeria, says Yemi Osinbajo…Visits Olubadan, party leaders

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday said with seven years of loyal service, he was competent enough to lead the nation.

The Vice President storm the city of Ibadan, Oyo state capital to seek support of the people of the state to realise his presidential ambition come 2023 .

The Vice President, had before meeting the party delegates at the Civic Centre, Ibadan, visited the Paramount traditional ruler of Ibadan, Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun to seek his support and blessings.

It was gathered that the VP during the visit solicited the support of the monarch ahead of his 2023 Presidential ambition.

The Vice President was accompanied to the monarch’s residence by the Deputy Governor of the state, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, former Senate leader, Teslim Folarin and Chairman of APC in the state, Mr. Isaac Omodewu.

Others are Senators Kola Balogun, Fatai Bihari and Mr. Sina Alabi.

While soliciting the support of the monarch, the Vice President said his mission was to inform the people his intention to succeed the incumbent President Buhari having served under him loyally for seven years.

Leading the team, the Special Adviser to the Vice President on Political, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, in his address to Oyo state delegates, narrated how Prof Osinbajo dealt passionately with him, and why he should be trusted as the next president.

Senator Ojudu , Senator Teslim Folarin, Chief Niyi Akintola, SAN, the APC state Chairman, Isaac Omodewu and other notable leaders of the party assured the Vice President of total support for his presidential ambition.

In his address, Prof Osibajo thanked the party men and women for their unalloyed support.

He said: “I declared my intention with all humility having served the country for seven years. I have served as acting president. Everything I have learnt during this period has prepared me to be the president. And I believe the time has come to give everything I have learnt to the country. For all our politicians and delegates, I just want to speak to our politicians.

“Every politician is a nation builder and our desire is to make our country a great nation. I am building a partnership built on trust with all politician and ensure that they received adequate reward for all their efforts. You can be sure that all the decisions at highest level we are going to consult you and make sure we did it together.”

