I harbour no hatred for Tinubu -NNPP Chieftain, Ajadi  

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

A Chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that his consistent criticism of the current All Progressives Congress, (APC)-led Federal Government’s activities or pointing out its shortcomings is because he has hatred for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ajadi said this Monday while fielding questions from journalists on his criticism of the present administration despite the fact that President Tinubu is a Yoruba man.

Ajadi maintained that what he has been doing is a constructive criticism to help President Bola Tinubu to succeed in office because he is a leader of his Yoruba tribe, saying whatever he does in office will either bring glory or shame to his geo-political zone.

Ajadi, who was the NNPP governorship candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general election, said he could not like a true Yoruba person hate one of the leaders, saying it is taboo in Yorubaland.

He, however, said those thinking along that line that he hates President Tinubu do not understand the Yoruba culture of Omoluabi.

Ajadi said there is a proverb in Yoruba land that when two or three brothers entered a room to have a discussion and they all came out laughing, they have not told each other the truth but when they frown their face, they have told each other the truth.

He stressed that those surrounding President Tinubu may not tell him the truth on the feelings of the masses because of fear of losing their positions.

According to him, “I cannot hate my leader being a Yoruba man. Politics and political parties aside, President Tinubu is one of our leaders in Yoruba land and his success in office is our success.

“My own way of contributing to his success in office is to consistently tell him the truth that he needs to know to succeed. Many people around him because of their sycophancy will not tell him such truth.

“Our ways of life in Yoruba land is to tell the truth and that has been the reason our region is acknowledged for its role in promoting development in the country since independence.

“President Tinubu demonstrated this Yoruba virtue of saying the truth to power during the Military rule in Nigeria. We cannot dismiss his role in bringing about this democracy we are all enjoying through his activities in NADECO.

“I cannot keep my mouth shut, I will keep telling him what Nigerians are looking for and are expecting from him, in case he is detracted by people who currently surround him.

“I don’t have hatred for our President. In fact, I have love for him as a person and as our country’s President. I am concerned about him leaving a good legacy whenever he leaves office. Because he will leave office one day and whatever he achieves while in office will be in the country’s history book.

“Even in death, people are still talking good of the likes of Obafemi Awolowo, Bola Ige, Adekunle Ajasin, Bisi Onabanjo, Lateef Jakande, Chief MKO Abiola and other Yoruba leaders. I want President Tinubu’s name also to be written in gold after leaving the office”.

