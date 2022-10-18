I can prostrate before Buhari to get Nnamdi Kanu released — Ezeife

By Phil Okose, Onitsha

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, has said he would not mind prostrating or kneeling before President Muhammadu Buhari to get Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), released.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on October 13 discharged Kanu over the Federal Government’s illegal rendition of the IPOB leader from Kenya.

But the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, said Kanu is not yet a free man because the court did not acquit him.

Reacting to this in an interview with Arise News morning show on Monday, Ezeife pleaded that a political solution should be considered.

“If President Buhari wants me to kneel down, I will kneel down. If he wants me to prostrate, I’ll prostrate just for Nnamdi Kanu to be released. Going to Supreme Court is a waste of time. Everyone in Nigeria is looking for a new Nigeria,” the octogenarian elder statesman said.

Ezeife, who is also a chieftain of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, also said the leader of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Professor George Obiozor is making another plan to send a delegation of Igbo elders to visit Buhari on Kanu’s issue.

According to Ezeife, the release of Kanu will address protests, agitation and sitting-at-home in the South-East region. He also said the Igbo elders will welcome negotiation from the Presidency to ensure Kanu’s release and peace in the South-East.

Meanwhile, the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday, vowed it would not hesitate to expel any of its members found to be involved in oil pipeline security guard, statig that such engagement is dehumanization of its dignity.

Making the vow, the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, reiterated that no IPOB member is allowed to get him/herself entangled or involved in the deceptive and dehumanizing issue of pipeline security being dangled by the oppressor before Biafran people presently in Biafra land.

“It has become imparative to make the position of IPOB leadership very clear on this matter and at the same time sound a note of warning to all IPOB family members as well as ESN operatives that guarding the crude oli pipeline which the Nigerian government uses to steal our natural resources for Nigeria , our oppressor is not and will never be part of IPOB’s core aims and objectives.

“Every IPOB member and ESN operative must advise him/herself properly because any such involvement in this shameful and debilitating act amounts to automatic expulsion from the IPOB worldwide family,” he warned.

He said further, “If you are a true hardcore and dedicated follower of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB worldwide family, do not allow yourself to be associated or entagled with the Nigerian government trap in the form of pipeline security guard. IPOB is a freedom fighting movement and we have no business working as security guard to our oppressor so that they may continue to suck our natural resources dry to the detriment of our children and generations yet unborn.

“Those gifts from God, the Almighty Creator, belongs to us and we will take over and make it beneficial to our people in due time. Those who deemed it necessary to guard the infrastructure the oppressor uses to steal from our land and uses the proceeds to develop their land to the detriment of the land and people where the resources are found are at liberty to continue in their folly but must leave IPOB out of it,” he warned further.

According to him the natural resources found in Biafran land belongs to Biafrans, their children and yet unborn generations of Biafran, and as such every IPOB member or ESN operative should distance him/herself from the ongoing pipeline security recruitment process.

Sit-at-home persists despite court judgement in favour of Kanu

Despite the Abuja Appeal court judgement in favour of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the Monday sit-at-home exercise persisted as residents of Anambra State, especially in Onitsha and environs, stayed indoors.

There was partial vehicular and people’s movement as roads/streets were deserted even as people expressed satisfaction with the judgment in favour of Kanu.

A resident at Fegge, Onitsha, Mr. John Okamnobi, while reacting to the judgement and sit-at-home exercise, said that the people have been used to staying indoors on Mondays and as such it would be hard to adjust.

“It has become part of us to always see Monday as a resting day but if the markets, shops, schools, banks, courts, among others can reopen, then people will be forced to return to Monday as a working day.

“We are happy with the Appeal court judgement in favour of Nnamdi Kanu but because we are used to staying indoors on Mondays, the court judgement even if it is in favour, didn’t stop us because that day has been earmarked for club, town and other meetings for people,” he further stated.

Contributing, a trader at Nkwo Nnewi Triangle market, who simply identified himself as Okeke, said that it would be hard to discontinue the Monday sit-at-home exercise as people believe it to be another work free day.

“Brother, leave the Monday sit-at-home for now because it has become part of us. Even government functionaries also observe Monday sit-at-home. Why can’t they stop it if it is possible. Until schools, markets, courts, banks and others reopen, it will remain like this, people even now enjoy it than before,” he revealed further.

Recall that shouts of joy rented the air when the judgement was delivered in favour of Kanu resulting in some people embarking on drinking spree and making merry to express their love for Kanu as a freedom fighter.

Most residents of Onitsha and environs had on that day of the judgement, nearly went berserked in a bid to express their joy and trust in the judiciary.

Meanwhile schools, courts, markets, banks, among others remained shut as at the time of filling this report.