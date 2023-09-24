I am ready to die for peace in Igbo land – Iwuanyanwu

By Cosmas Chukwu

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has said that he is ready to die for peace to reign in Igbo land.

Addressing a world press conference in Enugu on Saturday ahead of the Igbo Day celebration scheduled for September 29, this year, Chief Iwuanyanwu said that it was obvious that the kinetic approach adopted by the Federal Government to tackle insecurity in the Southeast geo-political zone had not yielded positive result.

Iwuanyanwu said that as part of this year’s Igbo Day celebration, he will announce some measures which will include a committee to meet with Finland based Simon Ekpa, and other agitators both in Nigeria and abroad to beg them to turn away from violence and embrace peace.

His words:“I have decided that as a father, I am tired of the death of my children. Ndigbo have given me the responsibility of leading them at this time. Each time I hear anybody killed I feel very sad.

“I feel very sad too because those of them who are joining whatever it is are doing it because some of them are hungry. Some of them are unemployed. I am not saying that hunger and unemployment should make somebody become a criminal but not everyone has the capacity to endure hardship or hunger.

“We have been using a kinetic approach, I think I’m going to advise, I am going to discuss as part of the Igbo day celebration, I’m likely to announce a non kinetic approach. I will as a father now call everybody. It is my duty to call everybody for peace. On 29th of this month during my address, I will initiate a non-kinetic approach.

.“I will appeal to our people because we have these programmes we have started so that when people leave school here they will have opportunities. So this non-kinetic approach will require everybody’s support. It will require the support of the state governors and the federal government.

“It is good for the federal government to have peace in the South East. It won’t pay them to have bloodshed. Because you see, bloodshed doesn’t pay anybody. So whatever sacrifices they make to bring the non-kinetic approach which saves killings and bloodshed will be useful and that is what I want to do.

“I am going to reach all these people by any means and I will talk for peace. I will beg them. I will even give them my life. If they want to take my life I am ready to surrender. I will set up a committee. I will send people abroad. They have mentioned some names of people abroad they feel are doing this. I am going to set up a committee.

“I don’t want to kill any of my children. All these people, the gunmen are my children. We are going there to beg them and to appeal to them. To tell them please, tell us what you want us to do and we are doing it already. I am sure that even those who are hungry will find something for them to do to keep them happy. But the shedding of blood should stop.”

On Igbo Day celebration, Chief Iwuanyanwu disclosed that the National Executive Council (NEC) had approved three Igboland awards and will on that day honour Igbo heroes that worked for the race and are dead.

He said that the aim of celebrating Igbo day is to thank God for His blessings on the Igbo people.”It is a day of reflection . Every Igbo man will look back and see the goodness of God.”

According to him, the pan-Igbo group will on Igbo day decide a fixed day for the celebration of new yam festival, so that it will be done uniformly.

He said that they approved three highest Igboland Awards. They are Grand Heros of Igboland Award, Distinguished Heroes of Igboland and Heroes of Igboland, awards.

“The Awards Committee of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, presided over by the President General ,Chief Engr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu met on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Oriental road Plaza, Orji Owerri, Imo state and classified the 2023 posthumous Ohanaeze Awards to the eminent Igbo and their allies into three broad categories namely, the Grand Heroes of Igboland (GHI); followed by the Distinguished Heroes of Igboland (DHI) and the Heroes of Igboland (HI).

“The Awards will be presented to their families at the Igbo Day celebration which will hold at Michael Okpara Square,Enugu at 10am on Friday, September 29,2023”

Those to be honoured with the highest award of GHI include: The Rt. Hon.Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe,GCFR, Maj.Gen.Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi Ironsi, GCFR, Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, Dr. Akanu Ibiam, Chief Dennis Osadebay, Dt. M. I. Okpara and Blessed Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi.

Those in the DHI category include: Dr. Alex Ekwueme, GCON, Dr. Abyssinian Akwaeke Nwafor Orizu,,Gen. Phillip Effiong, Dr. Sam Mbakwe, Dr. K.O. Mbadiwe, Dr. Jaja Nwachuku, Prof. Eyo Ita, Justice Chukwudifu Oputa, GCON, Dr. Simon Onwu, Mazi Mbonu Ojike, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Dr. Mrs. Mariam Babangida, Justice Charles Dadi Onyeama, Chief Z C. Obi, Chief Emmanuel Aguma, King Jubo Jubogha( King Jaja of Opobo), Chief C.C. Onoh, Chief M T. Mbu, Justice Augustine Nnamani, Justice Philip Nnaemeka Agu, and Dr. Alvan Ikoku.

While those in the HI category include; Francis Ellah, Chief Louis Ojukwu, Prof Kenneth Dike, Chief Jerome Udorji, Prof. Njoku Obi, Prof. Eni Njoku, Prof. Choke Obi, Sen. Dr. Offai Nwali, Chief N. U. Akpan, Chief Mrs Margaret Ekpo, HM Eze S.N. Woluchen. Chief Richard Ihetu(Dick Tiger) and Chief Michael Okpala( Power Mike).

Rolling out the programme of event, the President General said that it will start on September 24, with a Church service at the Cathedral of Good Shepherd, Enugu.

On September 28, there will be inauguration of various committees . They include, Council for Culture and Tradition, to be chaired by HRH Igwe Alfred Achebe,CFR, and Chief Mike Nnamwuzie as Secretary,

Education Trust Fund Committee, to be chaired by Prof. Chinedu Nebo,and Dr. Ezechi Chukwu as Secretary. and

Committee for Employment and Skills Acquisition, to be chaired by His Excellency ,Sen. Dr. Chris Ngige and Dr. Peter Mbam secretary.

He noted that Igbo people are traders and have two international airports (one in Owerri and the other in Enugu) without cargo.

He also said that Akanu Ibiam International airport, Enugu, has only one international airline(Ethiopian airline) which is an African airline.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to approve a major European airline for the Akanu Ibiam International airport. He also appealed that railways be approved for the south east zone ,saying that it will help the people of the zone.

The President General also disclosed that the Ohanaeze Ndigbo National Executive Council approved the establishment of the Council of Igbo Business Leaders and that the membership of the council will be the only Igbo people who established businesses in Igboland and have certain number of staff will be qualified to be members.

He said that they would harness the natural resources available in the zone , create jobs and reduce poverty in the zone.