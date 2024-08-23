I am committed to civil service that is driven by innovation, technology — Gov Otti

STEVE UNEGBU, Umuahia

The Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has disclosed that his overall plan is to have in place a civil service driven by innovation and technology to fit into the 21st century demands.

Governor Otti who stated this while playing host to a delegation of the British High Commission to Nigeria led by the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr. Richard Montgomery, at his Nvosi country home, said that all he is doing in the civil service sector is aimed at preparing the workforce for the future.

The Governor while describing Abians as highly innovative, energetic and industrious, thanked the British High Commissioner for funding the training of over 500 Abia civil servants on digital skills. “We are very happy to receive you. We thank you for making the decision to come”.

“We want a civil service that is ready for the future, a civil service that is ready for technology and a civil service that is ready for innovations”.

Continuing he said he has been de-risking the business environment of Abia in the last 14 months for full private -sector participation through provision of power, road infrastructure, security among other basic needs.

“We came prepared with some solutions in terms of strategies . We have put a lot of things together”.

“For us , Governance is about the welfare of the people. It is about making the people happy. That is why we support the private sector”.

The Governor used the forum to announce the collaboration of the South East Governors to take advantage of regional integration for the overall development of the region as the forum is thinking towards a regional rail to promote trade and other economic activities.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation and British High Commissioner to Nigeria and UK permanent representative for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Dr. Richard Montgomery commended the significant improvement in resource management, digital compliant civil service and improved infrastructure that have been recorded under Governor Alex Otti within 14 months in office.

He assured that apart from the digital space, the British High Commission is ready to partner with the state government in areas of trade, energy, transportation, technology, manufacturing and other areas of interest for job creation.

