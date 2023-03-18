I am Aware There’s No Money Now For Politicians To Buy Votes – Buhari

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed confidence that with scarcity of money now in circulation, efforts of desperate politicians to buy votes in the ongoing election in the country would not yield much result. Speaking shortly after casting his vote today, March 18, in his Daura country home, Buhari said: “I am aware that the money is not there like before for people to sway voters, like they used to do.

“And if they bring out money now, the people should pocket it, and still vote their conscience.”

The President asked the electorate to follow their conscience in choosing the right leaders, both at the state executives and legislatures levels.

He said that the era of vote buying had been diminished.

According to the President, Nigerians have come to understand that it is only the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that meant well for the country.

He said that he was not surprised at the results of the Presidential elections on February 25, 2023, which was won by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, insisting that the APC followed the constitutional procedure for the entire electoral process.

According to him, the party chose party Chairman, Senators Abdullahi Adamu, who had served as a two-term Governor in Nasarawa State, and legislator in the Senate, with an experience that will secure the electoral value and relevance of the party.

“Nigerians trust us because we mean what we say and say what we mean. We have maintained that trust. We told Nigerians that we will work for them, and we have done our best in education and health facilities, and Nigerians appreciate our efforts.”

On deepening of democratic culture and rising awareness among Nigerians, the President said that the media had played a major role in empowering people with information on their rights, and providing a platform for voters to challenge leaders on promises and records.

“The media is doing very well in creating awareness and enabling the right conversation. You can hear the tough questions for leaders during interviews on TV, radio and other platforms, and the journalists always press for answers.”