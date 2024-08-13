Hydrogen Launches ‘Healthy Heart, Healthy Business’ Initiative to Promote Heart Health Among Business Owners

Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited (Hydrogen), a leading payment services company, is excited to announce the commencement of its “Healthy Heart, Healthy Business” initiative, beginning on 30th July 2024. This significant initiative highlights Hydrogen’s commitment to promoting heart health awareness among business owners and professionals, focusing on the importance of managing high blood pressure (BP) and overall heart wellness.

The initiative kicked off at the Hydrogen Head Office, Plot 1618 Danmole Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, where business owners and professionals were invited to participate in free heart health checks and other health assessments. This program aims to equip the business community with vital knowledge and resources to maintain heart health, emphasising its critical role in ensuring business success.

Key features of the initiative include on-the-spot blood pressure checks for attendees, identifying potential heart health risks, and encouraging early intervention. Informative sessions highlighted the importance of monitoring blood pressure and maintaining a healthy heart, with participants gaining valuable insights from healthcare professionals. Educational materials on healthy living and stress management were also distributed, providing ongoing support for maintaining heart health.

Obinna Ojekwe, Brands and Marketing Lead at Hydrogen, emphasised the prevalence of hypertension in Nigeria and the low level of awareness, particularly among the business community. “The ‘Healthy Heart, Healthy Business’ initiative is a crucial step in addressing hypertension awareness. Hydrogen is committed to driving this cause among its merchants and the wider business community, advocating for regular health checks, and promoting a healthy lifestyle,” said Ojekwe. “Heart health is essential for business owners to contribute meaningfully to their business growth and overall success.”

Zainab Abu, Head of Merchant Services at Hydrogen, expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “At Hydrogen, we believe that a healthy business starts with a healthy business owner. The launch of our ‘Healthy Heart, Healthy Business’ initiative is a testament to the importance of health awareness in our community. We are dedicated to making a positive impact by providing essential health checks and promoting wellness among business owners.”

Hydrogen’s commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles is evident in this initiative. By addressing the health needs of business owners, Hydrogen not only promotes individual well-being but also contributes to the overall sustainability and productivity of the business ecosystem.

Hydrogen is a leading payment services company based in Lagos, Nigeria, providing a range of services including Payments (POS, Virtual Accounts, and Payment Gateway), Switching (Account to Account transfers), Cards processing management, and VAS (including bills payments). Hydrogen operates on a B2B model, catering to Financial Institutions, Other Financial Institutions, and other businesses such as corporates, airlines, oil and gas (downstream), and big retail companies.