Hyde Energy celebrates 11 years of growth, innovation with Sports Fest and Family Fun Day

Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy trading company, Hyde Energy, recently celebrated its 11th anniversary with a special Hyde Sports Fest and Family Fun Day tagged #Hydelympics at the Fun Factory in Lekki. The event featured various activities, including a football competition with other major oil companies in Nigeria.

Commencing operations in 2012, Hyde Energy has grown from exporting and importing crude oil and refined petroleum products to establishing Hyde retail stations, launching a comprehensive range of lubricants, and developing an end-to-end LPG distribution system. The company has also grown its reach in the last 11 years and now serves customers from offices in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Calabar and Mauritius.

With a commitment to being an integrated company of choice in the African market, Hyde Energy, a year after its 10th anniversary, has made significant progress. As the owners of one of Nigeria’s largest lubricant manufacturing facilities, with the capacity to blend 30,000 litres of lubricant per day, Hyde Energy recently rebranded its lubricants to showcase innovation as a leader in the lubricants industry. The company also commissioned a new LPG facility with a capacity of 40 MT in Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

The Chief Executive, Hyde Energy, Oladimeji Edwards, said, “We are incredibly proud of one another, our story, and our journey so far. From the day we opened our doors in November 2012, we have not looked back. It is our aspiration to build a much bigger organisation, not just a global trading business, and with this goal, we have achieved significant milestones in the last 11 years. We are committed to continuing to grow and innovate in the years to come.”

In celebrating the anniversary and fostering relationships with key stakeholders, the company hosted the Hyde Sports Fest and Family Fun Day with several activities such as children’s face painting, paint and sip, giant Jenga, and tug of war. The major highlight of the day was the football competition featuring Hyde Energy, Prudent Energy, Eterna, and Rainoil, with Eterna emerging as the inaugural winner of the competition. Expressing gratitude, Oladimeji stated, “We are so thankful to them for honouring our invitation along with all our other guests”

“As we commemorate our 11th anniversary, we reflect on our journey from humble beginnings to becoming a leading indigenous energy trading company in Nigeria. This would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our valued stakeholders, customers, partners, and employees. To express our gratitude and foster deeper connections, we have organised this event filled with exciting activities for all ages,” Oladimeji said.