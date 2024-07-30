Hunger protest: Senate reconvenes for emergency session

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, CYRIL MBAH, JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja, IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ahead of August 1st t planned Nationwide protest, President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has summoned an emergency session of the upper legislative chambers on Wednesday 31st July 2024.

This is according to an internal memorandum from the Senate Clerk saying the Senate emergency session is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 31 July, 2024.

The Memo read; “Dear Distinguished Senators,

The President of the Senate, His Excellency, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, has directed that an emergency plenary sitting of the Senate be convened as follows:

Date: WEDNESDAY, JULY 31st, 2024;

TIME: 12 NOON;

“Distinguished Senators are requested to make all necessary arrangements to attend as issues of national importance will be discussed.

“We regret all inconveniences that this interruption of the recess will cause. Thanks for your usual understanding.”

Recall the Senate and House of Reps on July 23, 2024, embarked on the recess which will end on September 17, 2024.

.APC chairmen urge Nigerians to shelve protest, give Tinubu more time to fix economy

Meanwhile, Soldiers have taken over the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu and other strategic points ahead of the August 1st nationwide hunger protest.

This is coming as Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Wing declared that Igbo Youths will not participate in the protest, which is scheduled for August 1st to 10th, 2024.

However, our correspondent observed heavy movement of military personnel, especially those of the Nigerian Army, in the Enugu metropolis.

At the Akanu Ibiam International Airport Junction along the old Abakaliki-Emene road, several military personnel were seen stationed with weapons.

Also, at the Abakpa Junction and New Heaven Junction along the Enugu-Abakaliki road, an Armored Personnel Carrier was seen mounted with surveillance cameras.

However, Chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 36 states and Abuja have unanimously appealed to Nigerians to shun protests because the exercise might be hijacked by unpatriotic people to cause mayhem in the country.

Addressing the media after an emergency meeting in Àbujà, the Forum stated that although Nigerians have a right to protest, the timing of the action was wrong considering the enormous problems inherited by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The address of the chairmen was read by Alphonsus Ogar Eba (JP), APC Chairman, Cross River State, who serves as Secretary of the Forum.

In the statement, the chairmen appealed for more patience, cooperation and tolerance from Nigerians to enable the administration succeed on its reform process.

“While things appear to be tough today, our hope for a better tomorrow is assured through the Renewed Hope policies, programmes and projects being embarked upon by Mr. President and these are intended to provide a sustainable permanent economic prospect for the good of all Nigerians.

“While we want to commend the patience and tolerance of Nigerians this one year, we align with our traditional, religious and political leaders, fathers, mothers and friends alike across diverse religious, ethnic and different political parties to humbly appeal to all Nigerians to give Mr. President more time to implement his Renewed Hope projects and programs. We believe there will be light at the end of the tunnel.*

The APC chairmen remarked that the voice of Nigerian citizens have been heard and further assured that Mr. President is relentlessly committed to providing the leadership that will take this country out of the current challenges.

“Protest is a constitutional right when done through the rule of law. However, security reports have shown that it is counter-productive to embark on this protest this time as there are sinister arrangements by some unpatriotic persons to hijack the protest for the sole purpose of unleashing nefarious agenda to perpetrate violence and indulge in high level criminality reminiscent of the 2020 EndSARS protest and the recent experience in Kenya.

“It is our humble view that this will worsen our already challenging socio-economic situation and that is why we have decided to join our voices to make this appeal to all Nigerians.

“Furthermore, we have become fully aware through public utterances of some persons that the protest is more political than the economic concerns earlier expressed.

“It is therefore proper to bring to the knowledge of rightly guided patriotic Nigerians that the political under current flowing from the planned protest appears to have redirected the initial focus of the planned protest from economic hardship to an unconstitutional change of government by some failed politicians.

“While elections have since been concluded and all judicial disputes amicably resolved by the Supreme Court, the attempt by sore losers trying to use this planned protest to achieve their aim is stoutly condemned by us APC Chairmen and must be condemned by all Nigerians across political parties who fought so hard toward the attainment of the democracy we all enjoy today.

“As the ruling party, we are prepared to meet every contestant in 2027 but we will not fold our arms and allow undemocratic forces to topple the government we worked so hard to elect into office. That will be a disservice to the good people of Nigeria who freely gave us this mandate.

“Despite the challenges of the moment, we are confident and very optimistic that the president’s policy in the areas of the students loan schemes, the consumer credit scheme, the minimum wage award by over 133%, the CNG Vehicle conversion policy, the renewed vigor in the war against corruption, insurgency, banditry, crude oil theft, the massive infrastructural projects will soon yield positive results.

“Other areas of intervention include, the renewed hope housing project across the country, massive distribution of food and financial supports to all the states across political parties lines as palliatives, the creation of the Ministry of Livestock Development to address the persistent farmers and herders clashes, the review of the Privatization policy of previous administrations particularly the reform in the energy sector, the recent Supreme Court judgement on Local Governments Autonomy, the massive investment in Agriculture and its value chain to guarantee food security, the removal of import taxes on pharmaceuticals and food products, the recent surge in daily crude oil production from 800,000 barrels per day to over 1,600,000 barrels per day are eloquent testimonial to the effectuation of Mr. Presidents policy and these are wonderful steps in the right direction that will soon reflect positive prospect in the Nigerian economy,” the chairmen appealed.

The APC chairmen declared their resolve to mobilize members of the party and other Nigerians across the wards, local government councils, and states to organize nationwide solidarity rallies for President Bola Tinubu for the next two weeks starting from July 29 to August 11, 2024.

Also, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Joseph Abejide, has said Nigeria is on its path towards sustainable development, economic growth, and improved quality of life for all citizens.

Abejide said this while addressing newsmen on the need to rally behind President Bola Tinubu’s transformative strides in governance.

The lawmaker, a member of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) distanced himself from the position of the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Nwosu, regarding the planned protest.

He called for patience from Nigerians, as he discouraged the planned protest in the country.

His words, “Imagine a Nigeria where a brilliant student from a humble background in Sokoto can access higher education through the newly enacted Student Loans Act.

“Picture commuters seamlessly traveling from Port Harcourt to Aba on a modern rail line, while plans for the ambitious Lagos-Calabar Super Highway promise to revolutionize transportation across our nation.

“Envision local governments, newly empowered by financial autonomy, directly addressing the needs of their communities without interference.

“Now, add to this the game-changing liberalization of the power sector through the 2023 Electricity Bill, paving the way for decentralized electricity generation, transmission, and distribution across the country.

“These are not distant dreams, but tangible realities and ongoing projects under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration. If such transformative changes can be achieved in just over one year in office, then it is clear that Nigeria is on its path towards sustainable development, economic growth, and improved quality of life for all citizens.

“I stand before you today to address the recent comments made by Chief Ralph Nwosu, the National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), regarding the planned protests against the government.

“While I understand the concerns that have led to this call for protest, and indeed share some of these sentiments, I must firmly oppose such action at this critical juncture in our nation’s journey.

“We cannot deny that our country faces significant challenges. The cost of living has risen, and many Nigerians are struggling to make ends meet. These are real issues that require our collective attention and effort.

“However, it is precisely because of these

challenges that we must rally behind an administration that has shown remarkable courage and vision in tackling our long-standing problems head-on.

“Nigerians must know, and especially the youths, that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Transformative Strides are for the betterment of our collective future.

“He is carefully sowing seeds which will germinate and yield in both the short term and the long term, just as we have annual crops and perennial crops, thus requiring calculative patience.”

Abejide said since assuming office on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu has embarked on a transformative journey aimed at revitalizing Nigeria.

He said the President Tinubu’s administration has prioritized national security, economic stability, agriculture, infrastructure development, and many more, encapsulated in the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda.

“This agenda is not merely a political promise; it is a commitment to building a better Nigeria for all citizens,” Abejide said.

Reeling out the achievements of the administration, he acknowledged “that the road ahead is long, and many challenges remain.”

He said the full impact of these reforms will take time to reach every Nigerian household.

“However, the foundation for sustainable growth and development is being laid, brick by brick, policy by policy.

“In light of these developments, I urge all Nigerians not just to support President Tinubu’s administration passively, but to actively engage in the process of national rebuilding,” he said.

He said Nigerians can contribute by participating in local government initiatives that are now empowered by financial autonomy; engaging with their representatives to provide feedback on the implementation of these policies in their communities, as well as take advantage of government programmes such as the agricultural initiatives and empowerment schemes.

Abejide also urged Nigerians to stay informed about government policies and contribute to constructive dialogue on their implementation, report any instances of corruption or mismanagement that may hinder the success of these initiatives.

“Let us channel our energies into these constructive actions rather than protests that may derail our progress. By working together, we can ensure that the positive changes initiated by this administration are felt by all Nigerians, from the bustling streets of Lagos to the remote villages of Borno.

“The path to national prosperity is not without its bumps and turns, but with patience, perseverance, and collective effort, we can navigate these challenges. The achievements of the past fourteen months are just the beginning. Let us stand united with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration in our pursuit of a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Meanwhile, A former Deputy Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Olabode George has denied a viral message on social media purportedly wrtitten by him, saying his position on the planned protest was that it would give President Bola Tinubu the opportunity to know the feelings of Nigerians.

The statement signed by Atona Omoluabi Movement read, “It has been brought to our knowledge of some deranged minds using a message written by one Dr Bode Gbore from Abuja to misinform the public by changing the headline to “Bode George Wrote”. Note, the writer didn’t hide his name nor where he wrote from but deluded minds used the name of Chief Bode George for the reason known to them. Blackmail.

“Chief Bode George granted a live interview on Arise TV on the 26th of July 2024 regarding the situation of the country and on the peaceful protest. He categorically advised the managers of our nations to listen to the yearning of the Nigerian people and said the peaceful protest by Nigerian will give the president an opportunity to know the true feelings of Nigerians and also give the president the opportunity to know that people around him haven’t been telling him the truth.

“The Atona Oodua of Yoruba land will always stand with the Nigerian people and speak truth to power at all time.”

.

