Hunger protest: Rhodes-Vivours, APC chieftain disagree over Tinubu’s broadcast

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Lagos State 2023 Governorship candidate of the Labour Party, LP Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivours and a former Adamawa State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ahmad Sajoh has expressed divergent opinions over the broadcast of President Bola Tinubu on the ongoing protest against hunger.

They both spoke on Arise TV shortly after the President’s address, with the two guests were at variance over the broadcast.

President Tinubu had on Sunday morning in a national broadcast called for dialogue and an immediate end to the nationwide protests that have rocked the nation since Thursday August 1.

The President, in a nationwide address said his administration was ready to listen and address the concerns of protesters. He affirmed that he had heard their calls “loud and clear”.

Tinubu also commiserated with the families of Nigerians who died during clashes with security forces and those who lost property to lootings.

“I hereby enjoin protesters and the organisers to suspend any further protest and create room for dialogue, which I have always acceded to at the slightest opportunity,” he said.

He added that the country required all hands on deck and needed all citizens, regardless of age, party, tribe, religion or other divides, to work together in reshaping its common destiny.

The 10-day planned protest, which began on Thursday primarily against the rising cost of living and hunger, deteriorated into violence, destruction of property and loss of lives in many parts of the country

Report showed that at least 17 persons died in the “days of rage” protests.

Amid the mayhem, some entities took to their social media handles to ask all Igbos to vacate Lagos State or face massive protests slated for August 20 -30, 2024.

The authors of the post also ordered all indigenes of the South-West in the South-Eastern region of the country to return home before the planned protests.

But Tinubu responded, “To those who have taken undue advantage of this situation to threaten any section of this country, be warned: The law will catch up with you. There is no place for ethnic bigotry or such threats in the Nigeria we seek to build.

“Our democracy progresses when the constitutional rights of every Nigerian are respected and protected.”

The President told Nigerians, “I speak to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility, aware of the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states. Notably among the protesters were young Nigerians who desired a better and more progressive country where their dreams, hopes, and personal aspirations would be fulfilled.

“I am especially pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country. The destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.

“I commiserate with the families and relations of those who have died in the protests. We must stop further bloodshed, violence and destruction. As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart.”

To the protesters, he said, “I have heard you loud and clear. I understand the pain and frustration that drive these protests, and I want to assure you that our government is committed to listening and addressing the concerns of our citizens.

“But we must not let violence and destruction tear our nation apart. We must work together to build a brighter future where every Nigerian can live with dignity and prosperity.

“Let nobody misinform and miseducate you about your country or tell you that your government does not care about you.”

He assured citizens that although there had been many dashed hopes in the past, the country was in a new era of Renewed Hope.

“We are working hard for you, and the results will soon be visible and concrete for everyone to see, feel, and enjoy,” Tinubu promised.

Tinubu defended his decision to remove petrol subsidies, saying, “These decisions I made were necessary if we must reverse the decades of economic mismanagement that didn’t serve us well.”

“I can assure you that I am focused fully on delivering the governance to the people – good governance for that matter.”

President Tinubu called for patience, saying the economy was recovering.

He argued that aggregate government revenues had more than doubled, hitting over N9.1tn in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, due to efforts to block leakages, introduce automation, and mobilise funding creatively without additional burden on the people.

Rhodes-Vivours said the president did not allude to the pains of Nigerians, saying some his postulations appered bold on papers.

He noted, “The President did not take advantage of a notice of the protesters that was given and he has now given a speech almost for days to this when lives have been lost, properties have been damaged.

He further stated, “They are now victims of their own propaganda. When you talk about increasing the amount of oil production. You talked about people are investing in the sectors, when we know that people are pulling out.

“When you talk about CNG production which sounds bold on paper. It was an opportunity to have focused on more production of agricultural products.

“But more than anything, I saw a very flaccid attempt at empathy because empathy that will show a broad based actions, actions that will show cost cutting strategy.”

Continuing, he added, “One of the things that is painful to Nigerians, amidst hunger, much that has been done on a new private jet that has been bought.

“That shows that Government is not really connected to Nigerians. That was a big opportunity that was missed. They ought to have taken a cue of what they saw in Kenya and not wait for things to get bad.

“How do you convince Nigerians that your commonwealth is being managed properly? What are the timelines? These are another buckets of empty promises,” he stated.

However, Sajoh said, “Let me start by commending the president on a number of issues that he has raised. The issue about not conceding to hate mongers is very key. The President, Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces assured Nigerians that wherever you stay, you are free and safe.”

The APC chieftain noted, “I also see very sincerity that has empathy. No nation can survive if the revenue to debt ratio is 97 percent. The president has conceded by calling for dialogue. This is an opportunity for the organizers of the protest to arrange a platform for dialogue. The president has assured that the government is ready to dialogue.

“Some of the explanations that have to do with cummulative production activities. Any time Government is pushing out such policies and we do not take advantage of those policies, we may lose out. I think there are loans that will be given to manufacturers, we must oversight on those loans so that they get the opportunity to lower prices in the market.

“When Government says they are giving SMEs loans, we must make sure that we understand which SMEs are benefitting from those loans and what are they using them for.

“By and large, what the President has done is to reassure Nigerians that the institutions of the State are ready and willing to attend to your needs as citizens of the country.”

