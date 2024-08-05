Hunger protest: Investigate police brutality, don urges Tinubu

IBRAHIM QUADRI and IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

A senior lecturer at Federal University Kashere, Gombe State, Dr Tukur Yemi, has called on President Bola Tinubu to establish a judicial panel to investigate cases of police brutality during the nationwide protests and ensure justice for victims.

The varsity don highlighted the need for economic managers to implement reforms addressing inequality and creating opportunities for all Nigerians, while also taking concrete steps to address the protesters’ grievances.

This was contained in a press statement titled ‘Nigeria in Crisis: A Plea for Leadership and Reconciliation,’ which was obtained by our correspondent on Sunday.

The scholar said, “As a concerned university lecturer, I appeal for your immediate attention to the escalating protests that are ravaging our nation and claiming innocent lives. The deteriorating security situation in Nigeria has reached a critical juncture, necessitating decisive action from your administration to restore peace and order.”

Explaining further why the government should urgently consider his counsel, he added, “As an academic, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating impact of instability on our students, institutions, and communities. The current protests have led to widespread violence, destruction of property, and loss of lives, underscoring the urgent need for your leadership to address the grievances of the protesters and engage in constructive dialogue with their leaders.”

He asked the Federal Government to deploy security forces to protect lives and property while avoiding excessive use of force, adding that the federal government must collaborate with state governors and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the crisis.

While appealing for calm and an end to violence and destruction in the country, the lecturer proposed that the federal government should “immediately reinstate the fuel subsidy to alleviate the economic hardship faced by citizens and assure the protesters that their demands are being taken seriously.”

.As SERAP asks Commonwealth to sanction Nigeria over attacks on journalists, protesters

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has sent an Urgent Appeal to Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, urging her to “apply the Commonwealth Charter to hold the Nigerian authorities to account over reports of attacks on journalists covering the #EndHunger protests and peaceful protests in some parts of the country.”

SERAP urged Ms Scotland to “apply the Commonwealth Charter to press the Nigerian authorities to promptly, thoroughly, impartially, independently, transparently and effectively investigate reports of attacks on journalists covering the protests’ in Nigeria and on peaceful protesters.”

SERAP also urged Ms Scotland to “press the Nigerian authorities to publish the outcome of any investigation and to hold suspected perpetrators to account and ensure access to justice and effective remedies for the affected journalists and peaceful protesters for any violations of domestic law and international standards.”

SERAP urged Ms Scotland to “press the Nigerian authorities to uphold the rights of journalists to monitor and report on protests and ensure their safety, as well as ensure that journalists are not detained, threatened, attacked or restricted when covering noteworthy events of interest to the public, such as protests.”

In the Urgent Appeal dated 3 August 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The targeting of journalists with lethal or less-lethal force for doing their work is prohibited under the Nigerian Constitution and international human rights law and contrary to best law enforcement standards.”

SERAP said, “Those violating such standards must be subject to accountability and disciplinary processes. The Commonwealth should take a clear stand to ensure accountability of institutions, media freedom and peaceful assembly in Nigeria.”

The Urgent Appeal, copied to Mr António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations; and Mr Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, read in part: “The Nigerian authorities over the years have repeatedly demonstrated that it is not committed to protecting human rights.

“Respect for Commonwealth values is essential for citizens to trust Commonwealth institutions. The Commonwealth ought to take a strong stand for protection of human rights and media freedom in Nigeria, principles which are fundamental to the Commonwealth’s integrity, functioning and effectiveness of its institutions.”

“Nigerian authorities have the legal obligations to protect journalists reporting the news, including covering protests. Nigerian authorities also have an obligation to investigate and punish any violation that occurs within the framework of a public demonstration including attacks on the press.”

“The Commonwealth Charter and declarations recognise media freedom and the inalienable right of individuals to participate in democratic processes, in particular through peaceful exercise of their rights to freedom of expression and assembly, access to information, and media freedom, which apply both offline and online.”

“Any peaceful protesters and journalists detained solely because of their exercise of the right to peaceful assembly and covering the protests should be immediately and unconditionally released.”

“Law enforcement officers should only resort to force in ‘exceptional’ circumstances. Any use of force must only be the minimum amount necessary, targeted at specific individuals, and proportionate to the threat posed.”

“The restrictions on the use of force including against journalists covering protests are even more important when security agents use lethal force such as firearms.”

“The Nigerian Constitution 1999 [as amended] and human rights treaties including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights contain language protecting the rights to freedom of expression and access to information.”

“Nigerian authorities have the obligation to consistently promote a culture of accountability for law enforcement officials during protests. Any use of force must be investigated to determine whether the force was necessary and proportionate.”

“Nigerian authorities have an obligation to investigate effectively, impartially and in a timely manner any allegation or reasonable suspicion of unlawful use of force or other violations by law enforcement officials in the context of protests.”

“The presence of journalists in protests promotes transparency and accountability and can deter the commission of such violations and abuses. To assume such a role, journalists have the right to observe, and by extension monitor, protests and to record reactions to protests by officials or other actors.”

“Journalists play an essential watchdog role covering protests. Nigerian security agents have the duty to ensure the safety of journalists who are covering protests and to guarantee the right of the public to seek and receive information about these social mobilisations.”

“Nigerian authorities must afford journalists the highest degree of protection in order for them to perform their work freely. This obligation includes both the duty to avoid the use or threat of force against journalists and to protect journalists against third party violence.”

“The confiscation, seizure, and/or destruction of notes and visual or audio recording equipment of journalists without due process should be prohibited and punished.”

“Even if an assembly is declared unlawful or is dispersed, that does not terminate the right of journalists to monitor protests. Nigerian authorities have a legal obligation to adequately compensate journalists for any damaged equipment.”

“According to the UN Special Rapporteurs and Human Rights Committee, the right to peaceful assembly is an individual right, not a collective right, and must be treated as such. Any isolated act of violence by some participants must not be attributed to other participants in the assembly.”

“According to our information, security agents attacked journalists and some peaceful protesters in Abuja and other parts of the country. Security agents reportedly tear gassed and shot at journalists and peaceful protesters, chasing and shooting at fleeing journalists.”

“According to reports, bullets pierced a Premium Times reporter’s car conveying journalists out of the location at three different locations in Abuja. Journalists inside the car shot by security agents are those of The PUNCH, The Cable, Premium Times, and Peoples Gazette.”

“Also, a commuter vehicle’s glass was reportedly shattered with bullets. These journalists visibly identified themselves as press. Security agents also reportedly arrested a freelance journalist, Ayoola Babalola and some peaceful protesters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, on Saturday.”

“Over 50 journalists have been reportedly arrested simply for covering the protests.” Journalist Abdulqudus Ogundapo reportedly said he was scared for his safety when caught in the gunfire.”

“On Thursday, some law enforcement officials reportedly abducted and carted away the camera and phones of The PUNCH photojournalist, Kayode Jaiyeola. On Friday in the Federal Capital Territory, police officers reportedly fired teargas at journalists covering the protest at the Berger roundabout.”

“In Borno State, nine Radio Ndarason Internationale staff members were reportedly arrested by security officials in Maiduguri as they were covering the protests.”

.Hoodlums chase protesters away from Ojota Park, Lagos

However, Hoodlums on Sunday morning chased #EndBadGovernance protesters who gathered around the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State.

The nationwide protests againt hunger and economic hardship entered Day 4 on Sunday.

However, a major disagreement played out amongst organisers of the protest in Ojota, according to Channels report.

It was gathered that a lawyer, simply identified as JP, came to address the protesters to leave the protest ground, on the basis that President Bola Tinubu had addressed the nation.

But another group led by 70-year-old Adegboyega Adeniji of Peace Action Transformation insisted on remaining on the protest ground until further notice.

Thereafter, the police on ground stepped in to speak to the small group of protesters to leave.

Shortly after the police addressed the protesters, a group, the protesters claimed, was state-sponsored, came from the other side of the road to disperse them.

The suspected hoodlums returned, chasing all the protesters in Ojota away. The police have since occupied the protest ground.

Before they were chased away from the area, the protesters chanted solidarity songs, shortly after President Bola Tinubu’s address to the nation.

The protesters said the President has not addressed core issues raised by them despite touching on efforts by his administration.

Security agents had on Sunday morning barred the protesters from holding a procession beyond the designated ground at Gani Fawehinmi Park, Ojota.

The protesters had complied without argument and returned to the designated point.

.Timi Frank urges Tinubu to free detained protesters

…Bar Police, Army, DSS from use of lethal force

Also, Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, called on President Bola Tinubu to urgently order the unconditional release of all arrested and detained hunger protesters by the police and other security forces.

Frank who made this call in a statement in Abuja, also called on the President to stop the police from further killings and use lethal force against peaceful protesters.

He also condemned the antagonism of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, against the protesters and called on President Tinubu to sack him if he continues to treat Nigerian youths with disrespect.

He said: “Nigerians have inalienable rights to protest bad policies of government and call for changes to be made for the good of all.

“The ongoing protests are well intentioned, despite being hijacked by sponsored groups in some states, to paint the organizers of the protest and give the security forces an alibi to crackdown on them.

“But that should not be the case. The Abuja vacation judge who violated the rights of protesters to freedom of movement and expression by unjustly confining them to the Moshood Abiola Stadium and other public spaces in Lagos, equally ruled that the police and other security agencies should protect the protesters both in Abuja and other parts of the country.

“The failure of the security forces to adhere to this simple and unambiguous order of court who rather chose to obey the first leg of unjust confinement has resulted in the unjust killings, arrests, brutalisation and incarceration of protesters and above all hijack of the protests to perpetuate criminality by government sponsored agents.

“This must not be allowed to continue. The President must step in to genuinely protect the youths who are protesting. He must approach the protesters like a father does an angry child. After all, the youths have no other country to call their own.”

Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and the Middle East, however,flayed the FCT Minister Wike for obtaining a jaundiced court order which sought to confine the protesters to the Abuja Stadium even as he praised the courage and gallantry of the demonstrators who promptly defied the order.

This evil order has led to peaceful protesters being tear-gassed by the police and the arrest and detention of countless number of them including harassment of journalists.

“This must stop. Any further act of aggression against the peaceful protesters by the Police and other security agencies may tip the scales and lead to resistance on the part of protesters,” he declared.

He called for close monitoring of the ongoing protests and the brutal reaction of the security forces by the international community even as he called on the US, UK and EU to place visa ban on the minister of the FCT and the chiefs of Police and the army who have been brutalising protesters.

While commiserating the families of those who have lost their lives and praying for quick healing for the injured, Frank called on the International Criminal Court to hold the Inspector General Police and all Service Chiefs in Nigeria accountable for the killing of unarmed protesters during the last few days of protests.

He also vowed to petition the ICC to prosecute Wike and the IGP for ordering police to teargas and shoot live bullets at unarmed peaceful protesters in Abuja and Kano respectively.

He told the Federal Government to refrain from using force against the protesters as “only dialogue and peaceful engagements can bring the much needed end to the protests.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng