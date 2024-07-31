Hunger protest: Fifth communists want to set Lagos on fire -Arewa Community

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Members of the Arewa Community and Traders in Lagos State on Wednesday said they would not be part of today’s planned protest, saying fifth columnists, politicians and those who want to set Nigeria, especially Lagos on fire are behind the protests for selfish interests.

Speaking on behalf of the group at a world press conference delivered by the leader, Alhaji Shehu Usman at Airport Hotel, Lagos, he argued that Lagos State is the target and therefore would not allow the home state of President Tinubu be set ablaze.

Usman said, “The purpose of this world press conference is about the ongoing disturbing trend in Nigeria, where some group of unknown people are planning to embark on national protests from tomorrow, August 1. We are fully aware that some politicians and their sponsors, under the guise of protesting against what they claim as hardship in Nigeria have ganged up to bring down the democratically elected government of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

“We are worried and concerned about the plan of the faceless sponsors of the protests and individuals who are determined to achieve their evil objectives through acts of brigandage and criminality during their proposed #Endbadgovernance protest, scheduled to hold from tomorrow, August 1 to 10, 2024.

“We recognise the constitutional rights of every Nigerian citizen to protest peacefully, but the drums of war being beaten from various quarters in the country based on the demands of those championing the national protests, targeting Lagos State, the home state of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not be allowed by the Arewa Community and Traders in Lagos who are living in different parts of the State.

“The Arewa Community and Traders in Lagos State is totally against the national protests and we are not going to be part of any plan to cause trouble in Lagos State.”

He therefore implored members not to take part, saying there were a lot of transformation and people-oriented policies being carried out by Tinubu-led government.

“We are not in support of the protest because we believe some fifth columnists, politicians and those who want to set Nigeria, particularly Lagos on fire are behind the protests for selfish interests.

“The images left behind after the EndSARS protest of 2020 are fresh in our memories. We don’t want repeat of that bad event where many of our people lost properties worth billion of Naira. We don’t want another mass destruction of public and private properties in Lagos State. We don’t want another destruction of public assets in Lagos State which is the commercial and economic center of Nigeria.

“As Arewa Community and Traders in Lagos State, we want to say unequivocally that we will stand against any protest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos State. We are against any protests in Lagos State because we don’t want any destruction in the state. We are in support of peace in Lagos and Nigeria.

“Lagos State has been home to many of us for many years and we will not support any attempt to destroy the State in the name of protests by some faceless groups and individuals. We are against the protests and we want all our members not to participate in the national protests.”

