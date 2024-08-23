Hunger: Foundation initiates move to empower local farmers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

A Non-governmental Organization, The Wale Omole Foundation for Virtues and Ethics in Yoruba Culture is to take upon itself the empowerment of local farmers and other less-privileged to ensure food security in the country.

The Foundation which is at the forefront of promoting Yoruba Cultural heritage believes protection of human integrity and empowerments are intertwined.

It believes the idea of healthcare delivery and food self-sufficiency will generate livelihoods that enable communities to thrive.

These were some of the highpoints at the unveiling of the Foundation on Thursday at The Metropolitan Club, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The Foundation is scheduled to host IWA Festival of Virtues, set to take place 22nd October, 2024. It is called MLB (omoluabi) awards to honour the past and preserving the rich heritage of Yoruba culture.

Attendees are to experience the memorable journey of Yoruba language, art, music, dance, folklore and spirituality and also there will be the launching of a book titled, ‘Thanks Living,’ written by the founder of the Foundation.

The Founder of the organization, Professor Wale Omole who is the Chairman, Editorial Board of the Guardian Newspapers expressed gratitude to God for giving him the grace to realize his ambition in life.

While addressing the participants at the occasion, the chairman who was one-time Vice Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) said through economic empowerment, the integrity of an individual and a society will be guaranteed.

Omole said, “Today marks a significant milestone in a journey that began over 40 years ago. The Foundation is not just a dream realized, it is the culmination of decades of dedication, passion and relentless pursuit of a vision to make a meaningful difference in our society.

“From every beginning, my life has been guided by a deep sense of purpose and an unwavering commitment to uplift and empower our communities. The grace of God has been a recurring theme in my life.

“I have been privileged to work along side many remarkable individuals who share this commitment throughout my career,” he stated.

Prof Omole further noted, “Our mission is clear: to create a brighter, more equitable future for all by focusing on three key areas- education, community development and cultural preservation.

“We believe that education is the cornerstone of progress. Our foundation wiil support educational initiatives that provide access to quality education for all, particularly for those in underserved communities.

“We will work to improve educational infrastructure, provide scholarships and support teacher training programmes to ensure that every child has the opportunity to realize their full potentials.

“Our commitment to community development is unwavering. We will support initiatives that create sustainable livelihoods, promote entrepreneurship and improve access to essential services.

“By empowering individuals and communities, we aim to foster economic growth and social wellbeing. Our rich cultural heritage is a source of immense pride and identity. We believe that by celebrating our culture, we can foster a sense of unity and belonging among our people.”

The CEO of the Foundation, Mr Babatunde Olowu stated that the founder of the organization embodied the ideals of truth, integrity and exceptional performance.

He added, “His (Omole) life’s journey guided by the values instilled by his parents, has led him to become a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. At 82, he stands at the forefront of a crusade to restore the dignity of the Yoruba people and revive the indestructible spirit and enduring virtues of the omoluabi.”

He explained that through the agricultural training of the Foundation, it is expected that local farmers will be empowered through the tools and resources needed to cultivate their land and embrace self-sustainability, stating that the idea will ensure food security and generate livelihoods that enable communities to thrive.

Continuing, Olowu added, “Access to healthcare is a fundamental human right that many in Nigeria still lack. We are resolute in our mission to bridge this gap by bringing much-needed medical facilities, services, and professionals to those in need, investing in the wellbeing of our society.”

