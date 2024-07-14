Champion Newspapers Limited
Hundreds of Borno residents defy rainfall to welcome back Zulum from vacation

AHMED MARI Maiduguri

 

 

Hundreds of All Progressive Congress (APC), supporters, top government officials and other residents of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital have defied heavy downpour to welcome Governor Babagana Zulum from over a months vocation, where he performed  ,2024 Hajj exercise.

 

The crowd which include members of clubs,  association, students unions,, traders and youths groups defied the downpour right from Airport junction to Governor’s House, Mauduguri chanting Baba Oyoyo ( Baba You are welcome).

Addressing the crowd at the Government House, Mauduguri on Saturday, Governor Babagana Zulum thanked the mammoth crowd for the warm reception and urged them to pray for lasting peace to reign in the state.

 

“Government is not unaware of the hardship you are facing, especially the issues of  high cost of food item and other fuel and other household items.the Federal and state governments  are doing everything possible to bring succour to the people”, Zulum said.

 

Governor Zulum who spoke in Kanuri and Hausa said ” in the remaining of part my administration we are givng support and empowering women, youths and politicians in the state.  “.

 

Speaking in an interview shortly after his arrival at the Maiduguri Airport, Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of Borno State.

On security concerns, Governor Zulum stated that suicide bombings in Borno State are nearly a thing of the past, although he expressed regret over the recent attacks in Gwoza.and  described it as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the state’s resettlement efforts for internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Governor Zulum urged the people to remain calm and cooperate with the Federal and state governments to resettle IDPs in their ancestral communities.

 

On the 2024 Hajj exercise, Zulum  praised the successful Hajj operations this year, highlighting improvements in transportation and accommodation for pilgrims from Borno State. He acknowledged some challenges but attributed them to private agents rather than government-sponsored pilgrims.

 

 

Peter
