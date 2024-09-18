Humanity First Nigeria provides relief to flood victims in Maiduguri

In response to the devastating floods that have displaced hundreds of thousands in Maiduguri, Borno State, Humanity First Nigeria, under the auspices of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community has launched an emergency relief effort to support affected victims.

The relief initiative, spearheaded by Mr. Abdul-Qadir Abdul-Rafi, Team Lead for Disaster Relief and Programmes, commenced at the Baga Road Internally-Displaced Persons (IDP) Centre.

The team, in collaboration with 20 dedicated local volunteers, distributed cooked meals to over 1,000 displaced flood victims.

The volunteers ensured that the victims received timely and much-needed sustenance.

The flood, which has affected an estimated one million people across northern Nigeria, has submerged half of Maiduguri and displaced more than 400,000 people from their homes.

Victims at the Baga Road IDP Centre expressed their gratitude to Humanity First Nigeria for the relief, but also appealed for further assistance in the form of essential supplies such as mats, mattresses, and business support for those whose livelihoods have been destroyed by the floods.

Mr. Abdul-Rafi, while addressing the victims, emphasized that the organization remained committed to alleviating their suffering.

“Humanity First Nigeria, in collaboration with Humanity First International and our global partners like Humanity First Canada, will continue to provide relief and stand with the flood victims in this difficult time”, he said.

The flood disaster, one of the worst in the region in recent years, has drawn attention from international organizations and humanitarian bodies. Despite these efforts, the immediate needs of the flood victims remain urgent.

Humanity First Nigeria has called for additional support from both local and international partners to provide essential materials and long-term assistance to those who have lost their homes and livelihoods.

For now, Humanity First Nigeria continues its mission of providing relief, with plans to scale up its efforts in the coming days to reach more flood victims across other affected areas.

