Human Rights Activist found dead in hotel room

Human Rights Activist, Mr Stanley Okechukwu Okoduwa is dead.

The late Okoduwa who was on official assignment in Asaba, Delta State, Nigeria, died in his hotel room in the early hours of Thursday, April 27, 2023.

According to a staff of the hotel who preferred to remain anonymous confided in this reporter the real story behind the death of Mr. Okoduwa.

He disclosed that on Thursday morning, three men in suit walked into the hotel’s reception hall, identified themselves as colleagues of Mr. Okoduwa, and demanded to see the late Activist. After some arguments they were allowed to go in, “We did not hear anything from them while they were with him, they left about 20 minutes after their visit to the hotel,” the eyewitness narrated.

He said their attention was however attracted by the hotel cleaners who reported that the room where Okoduwa lodged was locked and they could not open it “Our attention was attracted by the cleaners who reported the room is locked with no response after several hours of knocking to clean up the room. The room was however eventually forced open and the lifeless body of the Activist was found on the bed,” the staff said.

The death of Okoduwa from what the hotel staff said was definitely not unconnected with the visit of the men in suit.

Further information gathered from law authorities revealed that his death is linked with sensitive information he had concerning the EndSARS riots that took place in 2020, where many youths were gruesomely murdered.

The late Okoduwa has had several engagements with some of the youths with sensitive information against the government.

The hotel staff also disclosed that a police team from A, Division Police Station, Nnebisi Road, Asaba, have visited the crime scene with a promise to unravel those behind the death of Mr Okoduwa.

Meanwhile, all efforts to reach the Public Relations Officer, Delta State Police Command, on the phone have proved abortive.

As at the time of filing this report, no one has been arrested in connection with the demise of Mr Okoduwa.