Huge financial loss as JUSUN strike enters 5th day in Anambra, Litigants lament. 

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE

AWKA

 

A huge financial loss is said to have allegedly faced  Anambra following the ongoing Judicial Staff  Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) strike in the state.

 

Sources said the strike  was  another gate to financial loss against the  state government after the sit at home which has continued to drain the South East governments of revenue  as  the State government has allegedly not , as at Thursday called the judicial union to a parley  .

 

James  Igboamara,  a social critic and analyst stated this in an interview with Daily Champion

on Thursday .

 

Igboamara urged governor Chukwuma Charles  Soludo to parley with the Union to find solution to the sad development, lamenting  that it was another way of loss in the state revenue purse.

 

According to sources  the JUSUN  Anambra State Branch embarked on strike on Monday

following alleged failure on the part of the state government to fully  implement the agreement reached between it and JUSUN Anambra State Branch in 2011 and  2015 on the Consolidated Judicial Salary  Structure (CONJUSS) and Peculiar Allowance for judiciary staff in Anambra.

 

Sources said JUSUN embarked on the strike after a 21-day ultimatum given to the  state government expired.

 

JUSUN had ordered its members to withdraw their services until otherwise instructed.

 

When contacted the JUSUN Chairman, Anambra State Chapter,  Comrade Emeka Henry Ifeanyichukwu confirmed in an interview that the Anambra State government has not called  the Union to a meeting as at Thursday, adding that the strike  was an indefinite one.

 

“It is  an indefinite strike. Government has not called us for a meeting. There is no fear that judicial workers might lose jobs because of the strike. It is never done anywhere”. On fear that the workers might not be paid their salaries due to the development,  he dismissed the fear, saying it was  at the  discretion of government to parley with the Union  He said  .”it was at discretion of government There is a labor law on that”. Emeka said.

