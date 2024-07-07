Huawei Honours TD Africa With Multiple Awards In SA

The multiple award winning, Africa’s number one distributor of cutting – edge technology solutions, TD Africa Limited, once again took the centre stage as it was decorated with multiple awards at the just concluded Huawei Connect 2024 which took place at the Sandton Convention Center, Johannesburg, South Africa.

The event which was themed: “Accelerate Industrial Intelligence,” attracted policy makers, tech enthusiasts and industry leaders to among other things celebrate outstanding partners in its distribution chain and unveil new additions of its solutions.

TD Africa’s honour was first, for its outstanding performance in unrivalled after-sales support services which engender customer satisfaction; second, for its exceptional distribution channel which reflects its understanding of the market, extensive network, and strong relationships across the continent; and third, for its unwavering commitment to skills development, equipping partners and resellers with the requisite knowledge and expertise to effectively sell and support Huawei’s products.

To these three, TD Africa bagged the awards for: Authorised Service Centre in Africa, Distributor Partner of the Year, and Training Partner of the Year, respectively.

These awards buttress the Nigerian company’s position as a trusted partner and a key driver of Huawei’s success in Africa as its dedication to service, distribution excellence, and skills development resonates with the broader themes of collaboration and capacity building that underscored the 2024 edition of Huawei Connect.

While Huawei emphasised its commitment to developing digital talent in Africa through various initiatives and collaborations to further unlock the region’s digital potentials, it also showcased its cloud computing solutions designed to empower businesses with scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency.

Buttressing this commitment, Mrs Chioma Chimere, the Coordinating Managing Director at TD Africa, said collaboration in driving digital transformation and bridging the digital divide cannot be over emphasised citing TD Africa’s existing “Technology as a Service (TaaS)” initiative, which enables SMEs to embrace digital transformation by converting upfront capital expenditures into manageable operational expenses.

Her words: “TDAFRICA is committed to empowering Africa through these initiatives and more and will continue to drive its commitment of empowering individuals and businesses on the continent, making transformational technologies accessible, affordable and usable through these initiatives.”

The solutions unveiled by Huawei at the event cut across public sector, finance, power and intelligent services and they include: Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution, Xinghe Intelligent Campus, Xinghe Intelligent Fabric, Xinghe Intelligent WAN and Xinghe Intelligent Network Security.

According to the company’s President, data communications product line, Leon Wang, “these comprehensive offerings leverage AI technology and the Net5.5G target architecture to address the evolving needs of businesses in the intelligent era.”

While experts at the conference critically looked into the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and cloud technologies in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and manufacturing, the two-day conference also called on governments and employers of labour on the continent, to equip their workforce with requisite skills, such as TD Africa is doing, for a digital future.

To this, Panyaza Lesufi, the Premier of Gauteng Province, South Africa, tasked governments and businesses on embracing digital transformation with innovative solutions like those offered by Huawei to enhance service delivery to remain competitive in the global arena.