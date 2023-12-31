HRH Orizu 111 urged Nigerians to be law abiding as Monarch clocks 60 on the throne, celebrates 98th birthday

AMAECHI PERCY ONYEJEKWE AWKA

His Royal Highness Kenneth Orizu 111, the monarch of Nnewi has urged Nigerians to be law abiding despite daunting challenges.

Orizu 111 stated this at his Ime obi palace in Otolo Nnewi, during the annual ofala festival marking his 60 years on the throne and 98th birthday, yesterday.

The monarch who recalled the arduous journey to the development of Nnewi since mounting the throne in 1963 also appreciated President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for appointing an Nnewi illustrious son, Emeka Agbasi, Chief Executive of Federal Road Maintainance Agency (FERMA).

Orizu 111, who was flanked by the traditional heads of the three quarters of Nnewi, his cabinet chiefs headed by Chief Dan Ulasi, and the Crown Prince of Nnewi, Barrister Afam Obi Orizu, said Nigerians should continue to be law abiding, tolerant , accommodating and supportive to government, while government makes conscious, positive effort at developing the country.

He noted that Nnewi has been transformed from being a hub of few traders, a place with only one road leading from Onitsha to Owerri, a notable industrial and commercial city with nickname ‘Japan of Africa’, a positive development, the monarch attributed to collective effort of indigenous Nnewi people and lately, the government.

“Today marks a milestone in the history of Nnewi. Today is our happiest day, it is our Diamond Jubilee celebration of our 60th year as the monarch of Nnewi.

“We will say without equivocation that we did not arrive at this stage of Nnewi alone. We are here today because of the labours of our heroes past.

“The Nnewi we met in 1963 was a hub of few traders.There was only one tarred road from Onitsha to Owerri. Nnewi developed to its present state with many of the roads constructed and tarred by philanthtropic Nnewi businessmen. The government only came in later. The development in Nnewi made the town to be known as “The Japan of Africa”.

“We urge Nnewi people, every Nigerian to continue in their commercial endeavour, to continue to be law abiding.We thank Mr. President for appointing our son, Emeka Agbasi to the Chief executive position of FERMA”. Orizu 111 said.

