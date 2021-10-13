How Zwarttech is Bridging the Software Talent Gap For Tech Companies

UGO AMADI

There is an apparent shortage of senior software engineers in the west. The Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates that by 2026, the lack of engineers in the US will exceed 1.2M. Among other nations, Canada, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom encounter the same paucity.

This scarcity of senior IT experts is unarguably due to the constant increment in global digital consumption, which puts more pressure on the central digital exporter countries. This will keep increasing as the middle class rises in developing economies.

The question now is, how can this shortage or lacuna be plugged? Well, for every challenge or problem, there is always a solution. In this case, Zwarttech, a social impact firm, has researched and established a global shortage of senior IT experts. Moreover, the firm founded by Nelson Tosin Ajulo PhD has uncovered an innovative remedy to this global undersupply of senior IT experts.

Zwarttech addresses this scarcity by harnessing the abundant talent deposit and resources across Africa and connecting them to international job opportunities. In addition, the social impact firm provides Remote Senior IT Experts (Technical and Non-Technical) & Cybersecurity specialists from Africa (Outstaffing and Outsourcing).

The Zwarttech innovation provides companies worldwide with senior software engineers within 24 hours and in straightforward steps. With the Zwarttech business model, clients have options to choose the solution that best fits your needs.

A client that has experienced the Zwartech innovation is Discovelo, a Canadian company. Discovelo is a social enterprise focused on the development of software designed to accompany traditional fitness equipment like stationary bicycles. The software will promote emotional regulation, creativity, learning, and healing for a broad end-user cross-section – starting with classrooms.

Scott Keesey, the CEO/President of Discovelo, while sharing his experience, said that the senior software developer Zwarttech provided has extensively helped reinforce and close the tech gap in the company’s software development team.

‘’We were in search of someone that knows the job and can fit our budget. We considered countries with low price points and quality work. Zwarttech was the best fit. I reached out to the company, and I gave them our brief. They gave us the best game developer we can ask for, and we have never looked.”

On the quality of the job and the value the game developer has offered so far, Keesey said that the developer developed a multiplayer game prototype within weeks of joining the team, which is fantastic.

‘’Our tech team only had the experience of developing a single-player game. But when the need arose for a multiplayer game, Zwarttech provided us with a game developer who built a multiplayer prototype in weeks. I would say that the Zwartech developer has been able to plug the gap in our tech team and even contributed more by being committed, accountable, communicative and determined. Even the time difference and the distance between Canada and Nigeria has never been an issue. We had no problem working with an African developer because we are a diverse and inclusive company.”

Working with a business that provides senior software developers for the first can breed mistrust and raise many concerns. On this, Keesey stated that they had some anxieties initially, but ‘’it was a matter of having fate.”

“Our concerns evaporated due to the unique business model of Zwarttech. They provided vital oversights and have taken care of all loose ends on both the senior IT expert and client sides. So, we knew that we could go forward with the unknown.”

