How We Successfully Rescued 27 Abducted Medical Students Others in Operation-IGP

*Says no Ransome was paid to hoodlums

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun has said that the Police have rescued the twenty -seven persons who were abducted on their way to Enugu to Nigeria Medical Association NMA convention in Enugu from Venue

The IGP who made the revelation at a press conference on Sunday at the Force Headquarters Abuja further state that no ransom was paid to the hoodlums and the operations was conducted by Police operatives acting on intelligence.

He said that among those rescued were 20 medical students of the University of Jos Teaching Hospital comprising 16 males and 4 females, who were cruelly taken abducted while in transit to a Conference in Enugu on 15th August, 2024 ; five other passengers and two other victims who had also fallen victim to these heinous criminals were also freed.

According to him, the successful rescue of these 27 individuals was achieved without the payment of any ransom.

This success was possible through the activation of security intelligence network, synergy with other security agencies, community partnership and the deployment of our highly skilled and tactical officers, whose dedication, bravery, and precision in executing their duties are truly commendable.

He revealed that during the operation, Police officers engaged the kidnappers in a well-coordinated tactical offensive.

“I am pleased to inform you that the kingpin of this notorious gang was neutralized during exchange of fire with our operatives and his weapon recovered, while two other members of the gang were arrested. These individuals are currently in our custody, where they are providing valuable information that will help us dismantle their criminal network and prevent future occurrences of such abductions.

“It is pertinent to state that rescue operations of this magnitude are painstakingly difficult and complex, requiring not only deployment of resources but also meticulous planning and coordination. In this regard, I must extend my heartfelt appreciation to the Office of the National Security Adviser, whose support was instrumental in this operation.

“I also wish to acknowledge the invaluable contributions of other security agencies who partnered with us, as well as the local vigilantes who played a crucial role in ensuring the success of this mission. This success is a demonstration of what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal”.

He said he wishes to address all Nigerians, particularly the relatives of those who have been victims of such criminal acts adding that they understand the anxiety and pain that families experience during these trying times.

The IGP urges them to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies when such situations arise. It is only through cooperation and trust that we can effectively carry out our constitutional mandate of securing lives and property.

He assured that the Police remains resolute in our commitment to rid our nation of criminal elements who seek to disrupt the peace and security of our society.

The Nigeria Police Force he added will continue to employ every lawful means at its disposal to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians while strongly determined to ensure that those who choose to engage in criminal activities will be brought to justice.

The Police boss also assures that the Force will remain vigilant, proactive, and relentless in pursuit of a safer Nigeria where the security of every Nigerian and residents of this great country is top priority, and they ‘ll not rest until every citizen can go about their daily lives free from fear and intimidation.

The IGP commend ed the bravery and professionalism of Police officers, and thanked all the agencies and individuals who contributed to the success of the operation.saying that together they will continue to strive towards a safer, more secure Nigeria.

End