How US based Plateau indigene Khuraira Musa, is helping to uplift humanity

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Hajjiya Khuraira Musa, the founder, and president of the Area Development Support Initiative (ADSI), believed that a just society can only be accelerated if priority attention is given to the less privileged.

Khuraira, a Businesswoman, mother, and philanthropist based in the United States of America (USA), is a Fulfude (a Fulani-speaking native), held from Bassa Local government area of Plateau state.

She confirmed spending nine months at the motherless babies home of our Lady of Apostolic (OLA) hospital and orphanage house Zawan when her mother died while she is a little child.

Speaking to newsmen recently when members of Arewa Development Support Initiative took a delivery of consumable and non-consumable items to three Orphanage homes in OLA orphanage home Zawan, Jos South, Aisha Manager orphanage home, Jos North and orphanage home Agingi, Bassa Local Government Areas respectively, appealed to citizens to be remembering orphans and less privileged in the society.

“I choose OLA Orphanage home because this is one of my homes. I was there from a little baby to nine months. They care for me, they make sure I was fed and clean. I was given hope regardless of my parents’ tribe or religion.

“My appeal to other well-to-do people is that even if you don’t have any relation who is an Orphan, or you have never been to an orphanage, these are children who are caught in these circumstances and the caregivers, sometimes do not have enough money to care for them. So, let contributes and help make things easy for them.”

Giving an insight into the rationale behind the conception of the group the president acknowledged that Arewa Development Support Initiative is formed regardless of religion, tribe, or political inclination.

“We just felt that we are blessed enough, and we should be able to come back and help people that are in disadvantaged situations, and we want it to be different from other organizations.

“We just launched a first pilot programmed by empowering about 20 women that have small businesses already by giving them small loans of N10,000 each with the duration of six months, they should refund without any interest so that it can be given to another group.

“The beneficiaries cut across the South, Jos North, and Bassa LGA. We’re hoping that the women would be able to use the money to create more wealth for themselves, to take good care of their children, get them educated, and help manage their Individual homes”, the ADSI president stated.

Another Euphoria of celebration was when Hajjiya Khuraira stormed Hauwa and Zainab memorial school, the school she built and named after her late mother (Hauwa) and sister (Zainab).

The Nursery to primary five school situated in her hometown, Bassa LGA is housing about 170 pupils who were receiving free education as they graduated four sets of students since inception.

Concerning what led her to offer free education, she revealed she came from a poor family and grew in an environment with the Rukuba speaking tribe who are Christians, and lived peacefully for ages without discrimination.