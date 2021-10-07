How UNIMAID personnel invaded female hostel, arrested 38 students

A video has emerged showing how security personnel at the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) in crack down arrested 38 students in a female hostel of the school.

Those arrested, PRNigeria learnt, were among those who protested the increase in their tuition fee, and terrible living condition at the University.

Hundreds of UNIMAID female students gathered on Monday and staged a peaceful protest, but met a stiff resistance from security agents drafted to foil the protest.

The security personnel, suppressed the students through the use excessive force, it was learnt.

Many of the female students, who scampered for safety, were wounded in the process, while others were tortured with sticks by the security guards.

At least 18 of the protesting students were arrested and detained at the security office in the University where they were kept in deteriorating conditions until Tuesday morning.

“On Tuesday, the security personnel again stormed another female hostel where they arrested 20 more female students”, PRNigeria learnt.

“Those who were identified to have participated in the protest were forcefully evicted out of their hostels with their cloths thrown out of the hostels premises, while their identification cards were seized by the angry security who acted on the directive of the Management”, a student told PRNigeria.

Responding, Prof A. M. Gimba, Dean, Students Affairs, has earlier warned that the University Management would deal decisively with anybody who tries to breach the peace on campus.

Gimba, who gave the warning in a statement released by the university on Tuesday, said the University would not tolerate any unwanton behaviour by students or intruders who are not students but whose intention is to destabilize the activities of the University.