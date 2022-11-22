How to find exercise motivation, according to fitness experts

Whether you’re a fitness guru or a workout novice, going to the gym or making time for exercise can sometimes feel like the last thing you want to do — especially after a long day at work.

While studies have found that exercise is good for you whatever time of day you do it, and that it can bring both physical and mental health benefits, finding the motivation to actually get up and do it can sometimes be tricky.

“In order to be motivated you need to have a solid understanding first about exactly what your motivation is.

“Try to turn inward and come up with totally positive reasons to work out. Reminding yourself of these will affirm the positive reasons to exercise as well as acting as motivation to actually get you working out.”

How can you stay motivated to work out and do exercise?

According to these experts, setting goals is a great way to stay motivated and encourage you to do more exercise.

“My best advice for staying motivated to work out is to remind yourself of your goals as much as possible, and integrate this into your schedule,” Fitness expert, Jones Williams says.

It can be a good idea to make a plan for the week ahead, as seeing something visually can help to keep you accountable. “Put inspirational quotes somewhere like your mirror to look at every day. This alone can give that little burst of motivation you need to get to the gym or to workout.”