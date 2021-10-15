Champion Newspapers Limited
How teenagers robbed man of motorcycle, hacked him to death –Police

Three teenage robbers have been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for killing a motorcycle (okada) rider, Bashiru Umaru before snatching his motorcycle.

 

 

 

The command’s spokesman, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi in a statement issued to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday said the suspects were arrested at Toll Gate area of Ogere where they had gone to sell the deceased motorcycle.

 

He said the buyer, who demanded for the documents of the motorcycle before he could buy it became suspicious when the three suspects were giving conflicting accounts of how they came about the motorcycle.

 

“The buyer, thereafter, secretly informed the police at Ogere Divisional headquarters, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ogere division CSP Abiodun Ayinde led his men to the scene and got the three suspects apprehended.

 

 

 

“On interrogation, they informed the police that the motorcycle was stolen from Iperu Remo, and they were subsequently handed over to police in Iperu division.

 

“Coincidentally, it was the time the relations of the deceased came to lodge complaint about their missing person that the police brought the suspects from Ogere with the stolen motorcycle,” Oyeyemi said.

 

According to Oyeyemi, on sighting the motorcycle, the relatives of the deceased quickly identified it, and informed the police that the motorcycle brought with the suspects belonged to their missing brother.

 

“Upon the information, the policemen intensified their investigation into the case, and the suspects later confirmed that they actually snatched the motorcycle, and that the owner is being tied to a tree in a bush.

 

“In order to rescue the victim, the policemen quickly led the suspects to the bush, but surprisingly, they have hacked him to death before taking away the motorcycle.

 

“Further investigation revealed that Samson Odunayo was the person, who called the deceased to take him to somewhere in Iperu. Unknown to the okada man, he had already informed Sodiq Awokoya to wait in a bush along Ona Eri area of Iperu with cutlass and other dangerous weapons.

 

