How S/East can regain economic prosperity – Peter Obi

PRESIDENTIAL candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has told the people and leaders of the South East region that security is key to any economic activities and therefore said that all hands must be on deck to stem the rising insecurity in the area.

Obi in a message he sent to the South East Summit on Economy and Security in Owerri, Imo state capital, noted that the summit was coming at an auspicious time, given the disturbing insecurity in the region, which has far-reaching implications to the socio-economic and political development in the geopolitical zone.

In the message, Obi commended the Southeast governors for being thoughtful in organizing the summit and apologized for his absence despite being duly invited due to an inevitable earlier scheduled engagement outside the country.

According to a press statement signed by Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Obi, whose message was aired to the summit, urged the leaders to come together and speak up on the way to end the embarrassing insecurity in the region.

“This summit, which is focusing merely on security and its economic impact on the Southeast East, has come at the most auspicious time. It’s very necessary that as a people, we come together and put our heads together to find a lasting solution to this problem of insecurity in our homeland,” the LP standard bearer said.

The statement further reads: “Our mainstay as a people is business, no business, and indeed, any other economic activity would thrive amid insecurity.

“If we put our minds to it and work in unity and mutual trust, we will find a way out of this problem that is alien to us.

“Let me therefore commend your excellencies, the governors of the South East for initiating the idea of the summit and working together to make this a reality.

“Let me also urge everyone at this summit and those of us who are unable to attend in person to speak up, contribute ideas, and be part of the initiatives or actions that would be agreed upon at this summit to bring an end to the problem of insecurity in our region.”

The former Anambra state governor finally prayed for “God to guide us, grant us the wisdom, strength, and courage to take the necessary steps to end insecurity in our homeland so that we can continue to work with our God-given talent and energy to restore peace, tranquility in the South East and indeed our dear country Nigeria.