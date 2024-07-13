How Primate Ayodele warned Ruto against imminent disaster, urged him to seek face of God

Primate Elijah Ayodele, Founder and Servant of the Most High God at INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church on 21th April, 2024, warned the President of Kenya, William Ruto to be watchful citizens of the country were going to rise against his policies.

“Ruto you are doing well in Kenya, but your best is yet to come. There are elements of people trying to come against your government and they will begin to do what is not needful. Oppositions are waiting to cause destruction and setback to your government.

He stated that it was possible to avert the danger if the President seek the face of God. “I am seeing many governors being attacked in Kenya, and llet us pray so that any government will not be incapacitated and your house could go on rowdy session, The president, they will begin to condemn your government, you will not listen to what people say again.

“President Ruto, you will not listen to what people say again, won’t listen to pastors, the people will fight you, the SSS will fight you, the security agencies will fight you, and the current policy will be wrong. You need God’s intervention so that Kenya will not be turned upside down,” Ayodele stated in April, 2024.

He told the President that he would see insecurity in Kenya and things would be very expensive. “You will begin to see, President Ruto, I am not saying you will like what I am saying this morning, but I am telling you the honest truth. You will begin to see insecurity in Kenya, assassination, calamity, drought, famine in Kenya, commodities will be very expensive, but in all of these, there will be sectionalised government and you will not like to listen to the truth.

“President Ruto, God sent me to you, if you like listen, if you like don’t listen, this is the message of God to you, your Shilling wanted to depreciate and it will affect your foreign reserve, and you will still run into debt by borrowing money, this is a word of advice to you Mr President, you can take it or you can leave it,” he said.

He told Ruto that people he knows would stab him in the back and people of Kenya are in pains. “You will see, people you know will stab you at your back, and it will cost you your second term. People of Kenya are in pains, people of Kenya are in hunger.”

Ayodele asked Ruto not only to listen to the complaints among his people but also to seek the face of the lord. “Don’t wait till these things explode, seek the face of the lord and listen to the streets, you will lose a very prominent member of your cabinet and your party. Seek the face of the lord. Pray very well so that God will get involved in Kenyan matter.”

