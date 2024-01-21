How Personalisation and AI Can Boost Customer Experiences and Business Growth

Personalisation and AI are not just buzzwords. They are the key differentiators in today’s fast-paced and competitive business landscape. Businesses that want to gain an edge over their competitors and build loyal relationships with their customers need to focus on improving customer experiences. And nothing improves customer experiences more than personalisation and AI.

Customers are overwhelmed by the amount of information they receive every day. They are no longer satisfied with generic marketing messages. They want more. They want experiences that cater to their specific needs, preferences, and desires. Personalisation, at its essence, is about treating customers as individuals, acknowledging their uniqueness, and delivering relevant interactions that strike a chord. It is the bridge that connects businesses and customers in a more meaningful way.

But how can businesses achieve personalisation at scale? How can they understand each customer’s preferences and desires without being creepy or intrusive? How can they deliver personalised experiences across multiple channels and touchpoints without being inconsistent or annoying? The answer is AI.

AI-powered technologies have opened the door for collecting, analysing, and understanding massive amounts of customer data. This wealth of information provides invaluable insights into customer behaviours, patterns, and tendencies, enabling businesses to create highly customised experiences.

Imagine a world where every interaction with a brand feels like a personal conversation. AI algorithms, powered by data, allow businesses to understand customers in ways never thought possible. From analysing browsing history and purchase habits to deciphering social media interactions, AI enables businesses to build a comprehensive customer profile. Armed with this knowledge, businesses can then offer personalised recommendations, tailored content, and targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with individual customers.

The benefits of personalisation and AI are profound. First and foremost, they drive improved customer engagement. When customers feel understood and valued, they are more likely to connect with a brand, spend more time exploring their offerings, and actively seek out new experiences. Personalisation nurtures a sense of loyalty, as customers realise that their needs and preferences are being genuinely considered.

Furthermore, personalisation and AI significantly impact conversion rates. By delivering tailored recommendations and offers, businesses increase the chances of customers making a purchase. When customers see products or services that align with their desires, they are more likely to convert from prospects to paying customers. Personalisation and AI transform the customer journey into a seamless and delightful experience, guiding customers effortlessly towards their desired outcomes.

The statistics speak for themselves. 91% of consumers are more likely to shop with brands that provide relevant offers and recommendations. That’s almost everyone. 80% of consumers are more likely to buy from a brand that provides personalised experiences. That’s four out of five people who want to feel special and understood. 90% of U.S. consumers find marketing personalisation appealing. That’s a huge majority of people who appreciate a little personal touch. 72% of consumers only engage with personalised messaging. That means they ignore everything else that doesn’t speak to them directly. 80% of frequent shoppers only shop with brands that personalise the experience. That’s a lot of loyal customers who reward brands that care about them. 56% of online shoppers are more likely to return to a website that recommends products. That’s more than half of people who trust brands that know their tastes. 63% of consumers will stop buying from brands that use poor personalisation tactics. That’s a harsh reality for brands that don’t get personalisation right. And 66% of consumers say they will not purchase if they encounter content that isn’t personalised. That’s two out of three people who walk away from brands that don’t cater to their needs.

However, statistics are not enough to capture the full impact of personalisation and AI. There are some examples of how personalisation and AI are creating amazing customer experiences. And the best part is, these technologies are getting better and smarter over time. Take Thread, for example. This is a UK-based fashion company that uses AI to give personalised clothing recommendations to each customer. Customers can take style quizzes and give feedback, and AI finds outfits that suit their style and taste. And if they need more help, they can also get advice from human stylists.

How about Sesame Street? This is a beloved children’s show that made the first AI-powered vocabulary learning app. The app learns from each child’s reading level and gives personalised learning exercises that help them learn new words and read better. And the best part is, the app features familiar characters from the show, making learning fun and engaging for kids. Isn’t that awesome?

Another example is Amazon. This is an e-commerce giant that uses AI to analyse customer data and give relevant product suggestions. By using AI algorithms, Amazon can figure out what customers want, need, and like, and offer products that make them want to buy. Amazon also uses AI to optimise prices, delivery times, and customer service.

A fourth example is Netflix. This is a streaming service that uses AI to give personalised movie and TV show recommendations. By using AI algorithms, Netflix can look at users’ viewing behaviour and interests, and offer content that matches their tastes. Netflix also uses AI to create original content, optimise streaming quality, and prevent piracy.

Personalisation and AI-powered technologies are the future of customer experiences. They enable businesses to create meaningful connections with customers, foster loyalty, and drive growth. However, they also require careful consideration of data privacy and security, as well as ethical and responsible use. Businesses that embrace personalisation and AI must do so with transparency and trust, ensuring that they respect customers’ rights and preferences. By doing so, they will not only enhance customer experiences but also build lasting competitive advantage.

The time is now for businesses to adopt personalisation and AI-powered technologies. They are the key to unlocking the full potential of customer experiences. They are the key to creating value for customers and businesses alike.

Oluwole Asalu is a founder, serial entrepreneur, and technology specialist writing from Lagos, Nigeria.