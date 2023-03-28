How pastor used church sermon to stifle me while raping me – Survivor

A teenager has narrated how she was allegedly raped and deflowered by one Pope Paul, a youth pastor in the Deeper Life Bible Church in Lagos state.

The 19-year-old survivor appeared before the sexual offences and domestic violence court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday.

According to NAN, the survivor, who was living with the cleric, was 15 years old when the alleged sexual abuse happened.

Narrating her experience, the survivor told the court that she knew the cleric when she started residing with his wife identified as sister Lydia.

“Immediately after Sister Lydia got married, I came to Lagos for a holiday in 2016,” the survivor told the court.

“After the holiday was over, I was to go back home (Ibadan) but she told me I should start living with her and that she had spoken with my mother.

“I was enrolled in a private school as I resumed SS1. I only go back to my parents during the holiday.”

The survivor said the cleric started the alleged sexual abuse by touching her breasts when nobody was around.

“On February 17, 2018, I noticed this lustful look on Pope Paul and he came to me; he started with a rough play and then bumped into me,” she said.

“He started touching me because there was nobody around.

“He moved on to touch my breasts and used his hand to cover my mouth while he inserted his fingers into my private parts. As he fingered my private parts, blood was flowing out.”

The survivor told the court that the cleric played a “Christian message” and increased the volume so that no one could hear her voice during the alleged rape incident.

She said the cleric warned her that she would die if she told anyone.

The survivor also narrated how the cleric came to her room one night, dragged her to the kitchen, and had sexual intercourse with her.

She told the court that her mother observed her when she got home and subjected her to a pregnancy test, which turned out positive.

“My mum called the pastor and he said that he was sorry and had asked God for forgiveness and knew that God had forgiven him,” she said.

“My mum told him to inform his wife about the pregnancy but he refused and later denied that he impregnated me which prompted my mother to report the case to the police and he was arrested.”

Ramon Oshodi, the trial judge, adjourned the case to May 23 for the continuation of trial.