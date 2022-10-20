How Orphan Commits Suicide After Losing 2 Tricycles To Thieves In Plateau.

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

A 25 year old man, named Bulus Asuma has reportedly committed suicide in Jos after losing two tricycles that belonged to his employees to thieves.

Mr Asuma who is an orphan and resident of Angwan Rukuba in Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State, is said to have hung himself in his room when he returned home the day the second tricycle was dispossessed from him by a gun-wielding man.

The deceased’s family member, Mr Adukuchili Angai who spoke to Daily Champion, disclosed that Asuma may have taken his own life out of frustration. Angai said the deceased had lost a tricycle to thieves which he took on hire purchase some time ago and unfortunately lost the second one in the same manner, an incident he said left him devastated.

According to Angai, “At the beginning of this year, Asuma got a tricycle from a woman on hire purchase to be remitting an amount to her weekly, sadly, he lent the tricycle to his friend to ride but was stolen from him.

“The woman who gave him the tricycle got him arrested and he stayed in a police cell for over a week until he was released and asked to pay for the motorcycle on an agreed amount weekly.

“He paid for a few weeks and could not continue, he approached another person for another tricycle this time to work and make remittances on a daily basis to be able to raise funds and pay back his former employee.

“Luck however ran out on him on October 13,2022, when he was returning home from work when an armed man dispossessed him of the tricycle.

“He came home devastated and met some of his friends to whom he explained what had happened and threatened to kill himself.

No one took him seriously and he went home, his aunt returned home from her business and did not see him.

She said it was unusual because he always returned home before 7p.m due to the ban on tricycle to operate beyond 6.30 p.m.

“She however noticed his window was open and upon peeping through it she saw him hanging lifeless on a rope.

“Her loud scream attracted neighbors, after which she called us on phone and we immediately reported the matter to the police in Nasarawa Gwom Division.”

Angai said that while at his funeral on Oct. 15, 2022, some of his friends sighted a man named ‘Cash Money’ who attended the funeral which raised suspicions as he was known in the community as a criminal.

He said youths immediately suspected him to be the person who stole the tricycle and went to his house around the Angwan Rukuba area to search for the missing tricycle.

Angai alleged that the youths, however, found 10 motorcycles hidden in his apartment with different fake military and police identity cards in his possession.

He explained that the police immediately moved into the area, arrested the suspect and took him to the Nasarawa Gwom police station where he was detained.

The deceased’s family member added that angry youths in the community however stormed the police station, out powered the few police officers in the station, took out the suspect and burned him alive.

He regretted that Asuma whom he described as easygoing and hardworking young man did not confide with family members of his frustration before taking his own life, adding that the deceased was an orphan living with his aunt at the time of the incident.

The spokesperson of the Plateau state Police Command, DSP Alabo Alfred, who confirmed the incident said the police was investigating those behind the killing of the suspect.