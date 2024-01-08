How Nigeria’s decision to lift ban on bank accounts for crypto firms may impact country’s crypto scene

The Central Bank of Nigeria or CBN has overturned its ban on local banks and financial institutions to serve crypto firms. This decision is expected to encourage the use of cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, one of the world’s rapidly embracing digital asset markets.

The CBN released the new guidelines for banks and local financial institutions on December 22, 2023. The new rule allows the creation of an account with a virtual asset service provider (VASP).

Nathaniel Luz, co-founder and CMO of Flincap, a crypto exchange platform, expressed that lifting the ban would significantly benefit the industry, indicating Nigeria’s readiness for crypto businesses to operate and be established within its borders.

Anticipating crypto boom

Major players, such as the Nigerian cryptocurrency exchange Yellow Card, view the recent guidelines issued by the CBN as a pivotal moment. Due to the new regulations, Yellow Card expects more people and businesses to start using their platform.

According to Lasbery Oludimu, Yellow Card’s chief data protection officer and legal, commercial, and product vice president, this development presents a unique opportunity for the exchange to achieve greater legitimacy and integration with the traditional financial system.

Looking ahead, Yellow Card plans to leverage the new regulation to seek strategic partnerships, expand its user base, and contribute to advancing Nigeria’s digital assets ecosystem through innovative solutions.

Yet, the cryptocurrency community also expects intensified competition between crypto-fiat exchanges and peer-to-peer (P2P) merchants.

P2P merchants competition

The previous ban imposed by the CBN on banks aiding crypto transactions had elevated the dominance of P2P merchants. Rather than getting rid of Bitcoin and crypto use in Nigeria, the ban prompted the crypto community to turn to P2P trades and direct payments.

Luz has also remarked that the crypto ecosystem in Nigeria will witness a competitive scenario. “So, right now, it’s going to be the survival of the fittest as crypto-fiat exchanges and P2P merchants battle for the largest crypto P2P market in the world,” said Luz in an interview with Cointelegraph.

Oludimu also predicted that the shift in regulation would lead to a change in the P2P market. She emphasised that the new guidelines may foster innovation and competition within the Nigerian crypto market.

However, stringent licensing requirements set by the Nigerian Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) may hinder this positive crypto development.

Challenge of SEC requirements

Rume Ophi, a Nigerian crypto analyst, anticipates that the stringent licensing requirements set by the SEC will pose a challenge to local crypto exchanges.

The high upfront capital requirement of ₦500 million (US$556,620) is expected to be a significant barrier. This will potentially limit the number of local exchanges and favour foreign exchanges in Nigeria.

The SEC’s regulations provide guidelines for cryptocurrency service providers in Nigeria. Exchanges are required to obtain a VASP licence, which involves complying with application processing requirements and paying registration and other applicable fees.

In the “2023 Cryptocurrency Geography Report” by Chainalysis, Nigeria is ranked second in cryptocurrency adoption out of 154 countries. Nigeria is also the world’s most cryptocurrency-aware population in a recent survey with respondents from 15 different countries.

These findings imply that the Nigerian public is well-acquainted with various aspects of cryptocurrency usage, from investment to trading and engaging in activities to play Fortune Tiger with crypto payments. Despite all these, the anticipated surge in foreign crypto investment has yet to materialise.

Ophi attributes this to the impact of the previously lifted ban on financial institutions servicing crypto exchanges, which had hindered the investment in crypto assets.

However, Ophi sees the recent lift of the ban as a positive development that could encourage foreign crypto investment, fostering growth in Nigeria’s crypto industry and creating job opportunities in Web3 and the broader crypto sector.