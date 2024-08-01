How Mele Kyari Turned NNPCL Into A Transparent, Profitable Company- Content Creators, COCSO

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has been backed by a leading group of content creators and a coalition of civil societies for its effort to be more transparent and accountable to Nigerians.

The groups said the NNPCL made history after it shifted from opacity by publishing its accounts in 2020, the first in about 44 years.

Just like Saudi Aramco, the NNPCL is saddled with the responsibility of delivering energy security for the over 200 million Nigerians as provided by the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 (PIA).

Nigeria is dependent on oil for about two-thirds of government revenues.

The Director of Bloggers and Vloggers, Content Creators Association (BAVCCA), Dr. Stein Uguru said at the National Conference for Bloggers, Content Creators, Civil Society Organisations, and Community-Based Organisations (CBO) that the NNPCL has become a model company in terms of accountability.

The theme of the conference is, ‘Improving Public Trust Between NNPCL and Civil Society Organisations, Bloggers, and the Public.’

Before the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari took over the affairs of the NNPCL, questions about the company’s business practices had raged for years.

“Transparency and accountability are cornerstones of trust in any organisation. Under Kyari’s stewardship, NNPCL has made significant strides in these areas.

“One of the most remarkable initiatives is the TAPE (Transparency, Accountability, and Performance Excellence) program,” said the BAVCCA director who was represented by Yakubu Gaiga.