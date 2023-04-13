How kindhearted HRH Eze Dr.Chika Nwokedi , the Ezendigbo Okpoko 1 of Ijegun Ijeododo paid medical bills, provided succour for woman who gave birth to triplet.

By Patience Ogbo

HRH Eze Dr.Chika Nwokedi , the Ezendigbo Okpoko 1 of Ijegun Ijeododo Lagos state has been hailed as a kindhearted man and a gift to humanity following his humanitarian gestures towards the down trodden in the society. His Royal highness’s Eze Okpoko 1 kindness was bestowed on the family of one Mr. and Mrs. Chima who were stranded in the hospital after Mrs. Chima was delivered of a triplets.

It was gathered that although Mr. and Mrs. Chima do not live within Eze Okpoko’s 1 domain, His Royal Highness Dr. Nwokedi rushed and with his entourage to the rescue of the mother and babies who were held at the Success Land Clinic & Maternity Centre weeks after the delivery of the triplet after he got wind of their plight.

When Mrs Chima was informed that she was carrying three babies in her womb, her joy knew no bounds but this joy was shortlived after she informed her husband of the pregnancy. Mr. and Mrs Chima who already had a child became apprehensive as they knew that they do not have the means to cater for three babies at once.

Thier fear became a reality after Mrs Chima went into labour and she was rushed to the hospital. The couple had reached out to family and friends for financial assistance but to no avail. They had resigned to fate when His royal highness Eze Okpoko 1 with his cabinet chiefs and friends paid them a surprise visit with cash gifts, food items and other supports to alleviate their plight.

The father of the triplet who already had a child narrated the ordeal his family encountered during and after the delivery of the triplet . He said ” My wife had to go through caesarian session to deliver the babies and l could not afford the medical bills . I reached out to family members and friends but no help came . I was thinking where to go for the money when on this day, unknown to us, his royal highness HRH Eze Dr.Chika Nwokedi , the Ezendigbo Okpoko 1 of Ijegun Ijeododo has learnt about our plight. He came with cash gifts of N350,000, baby clothes and toiletries, baby foods, cartons of indomie noodles and other food items as well as individual support from his friends. I was shocked to see the massive support from him even though we are not in his domain he still mobilised this huge support for us and got my wife and the babies out of the hospital. He is indeed a blessing to humanity “.

Eze Okpoko 1 while commenting on his visit urged members of the public to be thier brother’s keepers. He said ” I cannot see anyone impoverished and stranded in life and will look away because this is a position I had experienced during my road to where God has taken me to today. I am fulfilled whenever I am of help to the hopeless in the society. I promise to support the new born babies to a certain stage, help both parents start up a business to help improve their financial situation where they can fend for the children conveniently”.

Dr. Owoeye who delivered the babies expressed his profound gratitude to the Royal Highness and his cabinet. He said ” Mrs Chima was unconscious and breathless, when she was brought to the hospital. All medical measures to resuscitate and make sure she delivered her babies safely were carried out professionally. After delivery, the couple didn’t have money for hospital bills or proper food for the nursing mother. Our Matron Francisca Obigbo was able to create a conducive and healthy environment for the triplet and their mother but we urged they seek public assistance to help sort their bill”.

The Obi of Ijagemo Ijegun and his team welcomed Eze Okpoko 1 with prayers to the hospital . He added that Eze Okpoko 1 is a shinny example of humanity and a beckon of hope to the less privileged in the society as he urged others to emulate his kindness.