How Kano Police Nabbed Kaduna Bandit Fleeing Rival Gang Feud

The Kano State Police Command has arrested a notorious bandit, Isah Lawal, aged 33, from Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna State.

Lawal, who specialised in armed robbery, kidnapping, and cattle rustling, was apprehended during an intelligence-led clearance operation conducted by a team of Police operatives led by SP Aliyu Mohammed Auwal in Kano State.

The operation, carried out on January 4, 2024, at Karaye local government area of the State along the Kaduna-Kano border, led to the recovery of 55 cows and six sheep. The suspect, a resident of Kaya Village in Giwa LGA of Kaduna State, confessed to fleeing their Maidaro bandits’ camp in Birnin Gwari LGA due to internal conflicts within the gang.

Lawal’s revelation during the investigation indicated that his relocation to Kano State, specifically the Gwarzo-Karaye Forest, was prompted by the death of one of the gang leaders, Bashir of Malumfashi, Katsina State, during clashes with a rival bandit group.

The Deputy Police Public Relations Officer ( DPPRO), ASP Abdullahi Hussaini, in a press statement confirming the arrest of the notorious bandit, commended the efforts of the Police operatives, and disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, has directed the deployment of additional manpower and equipment to secure all Kano State borders.

CP Gumel expressed gratitude for the support and collaboration received from the people of the state, urging continued vigilance and reporting of any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.