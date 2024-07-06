How I escaped being killed over my Father’s Published Cartoonist

Albert Nnamaka Ohams known as Roy is 23 year son of Nigeria’s award-winning cartoonist and cartoon editor of Sun newspapers in Nigeria whose cartoons have made serious and remarkable impact on the Nigeria’s media space.

Roy Albert gained admission into Federal University Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi state now renamed Alex Ekwueme federal university in 2017 to study criminology and security studies.

While in the university, students and lecturers took him to be the popular cartoonist they’ve been reading in the newspapers because it’s a rare name and bearing same with his father.

As much as he tried to distance his person from the critical political works of his father, the more enemies he was creating for himself.

Some politicians who are against the works of his father’s published works full of weighty criticisms of government policies saw it as an avenue to revenge and get at his father.

They engaged cultists and unemployed youths in the village to get at the young man and were threatening his life daily if he can’t tell his father to hand-off criticisms against government.

Ebonyi state where he was studying being an APC controlled state and the party of the ruling President Muhammad Buhari then were against critics of his bad governance.

In a telephone interview with Roy Albert from London where he escaped for safety abandoning his studies at final year level without result, he said he escaped from school when some cultists believed to be hired assassins stormed his hostel off campus and tried to abduct him after several beatings and he managed to escape through the fence. He was admitted to the hospital and vowed not to return to school.

The assailants accused him of not cooperating with them to use his father’s contacts to dupe government officials.

All efforts to get security agencies to wade into the matter proved abortive as the criminals always evade arrests.

As at the time of filing this story when it was obvious he has abandoned his studies, the cultists are still sending threatening messages and bent on bringing him back to face the wrath of reporting them to security agencies within the state.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng