How I ended Agila community age-long crisis”- Ebonyi Federal Lawmaker

Jacob Ogodo Abakaliki

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal constituency, Pastor Eze Nwachukwu Eze said that his quality representation of his constituency has enabled him to initiate a peace process with the neighboring Agila community of Benue State towards ending an age-long crisis that has consumed lives and properties worth millions of naira

Nwachukwu made this known while speaking at the Empowerment and Account of stewardship by Hon.. Nwachukwu Eze Representing , Ebonyi/, Ohaukwu Federal Constituency at Umuogudu Akpu Ngbo, Ohaukwu.

He noted that indigenes of both communities had re-commenced economic activities and inter-marriage which was stopped by the conflict.

“In line with the people’s charter of needs mantra of our governor, I made promises and pledged to my constituents. In fulfillment of these promises, paramount among them was my promise to resolve the age-long Ngbo and Agila crisis, which took many lives and properties.

“The peace desire made me move the first motion on the floor of the 10th House of Representatives, on permanent truce to the conflict.

“We subsequently followed the House resolution with both communities’ critical stakeholders and implemented the peace process with inter-community visits.

“We are seeing evidence of this permanent peace with the presence of the traditional ruler of Agila, his cabinet members and prominent stakeholders at this occasion.

“I will remain committed to consolidating the people’s charter of needs of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State. Moving forward, we will prioritize healthcare programs, school programs, agricultural initiatives, and human capital development. Infrastructural projects will continue to be a focus as we strive to elevate Ebonyi/Ohaukwu to greater heights,” he said.

Nwachukwu who also distributed empowerment items such as mechanized farm tools, fertilizers, sewing machines and palm seedlings among others, noted that it is part of his 12- months account of stewardship to his constituents, to encourage them into productivity and to improve the quality of their lives.

“To mark our one year of effective and productive representation, we shall empower constituents and friends with the following items: two cars, 25 sewing machines and sets of frying utensils for widows of both Ngbo and Agila who lost their husbands during the Ngbo and Agila war.

“Modern agricultural equipment, four units of minitractors, 30 cutting machines, five units of dormer machines, 1,000 bags of fertilizer for constituents, about 4,000 improved variety palm trees, training of constituents in palm plantation management—this is in fulfillment of my campaign promises in line with the people’s charter of needs to boost commercial and mechanized agriculture.”

In fulfilment of his campaign promises to boost commercial and mechanized agriculture, the Federal lawmaker representing Ebonyi/Ohaukwu Federal constituency, Hon. Eze Nwachukwu has distributed mechanized farm tools, fertilizers, and palm seedlings to his constituents among others. noted it as part of his 12-month account of stewardship to his constituents, to encourage them into productivity and to improve the quality of their lives.