How God healed a woman with two damaged kidneys in my church -Apostle Orobose

Apostle Godwin Orobose is the founder of Perilous Times Deliverance Ministry, Ikorodu, Lagos, he recounted how God Healed Mr. Mrs. Comfort Akpor and restored her two damaged kidneys.

According to Apostle Godwin Orobose, the miracle is still to his utmost bewilderment to date, “Mrs. Comfort Akpor came to my church without any hope, she wanted to travel to the village and wait for the day that death will come because it was diagnosed that her two kidneys were damaged, I know that there’s nothing God can not do, but I never knew that the miracle would be so fast and instant, it was just once that I prayed for her, behold she went back to the hospital and the doctor was shocked to see that the kidneys were good and functional again”.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng