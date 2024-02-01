How Fleeing Edo Suspected Kidnappers Were Apprehended in Kano – Police

Four suspected kidnappers have been arrested in Kano by operatives of Edo state police command, after collecting ransom from their victim in Edo.

The suspect are Aminu Sadio (24), Umar Aminu (22), Adamu Abubakar (30), and Adamu Tahir (30).

They were alleged to have kidnapper their victims in Fugar, Etsako West local government of Edo State.

They were however traced to Kano state where they were eventually arrested.

Edo Police Command spokesperson, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the arrest, said the suspect trailed to Kano by the Anti kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit of the Command in their course of investigation.

He said the police received a report of the kidnap of four persons at Fugar, Edo State on January 23 and the alleged collection of ransom by the kidnappers through Union Bank and Moniepoint respectively.

Nwanbuzor said intelligence-based investigation led to arrest Aminu Sadio and Umar Aminu, owner of the two accounts that received the ransom money.

He added that the police also arrested one Adamu Abubakar and Adamu Tahir, who are accomplices in the kidnapping case