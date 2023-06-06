How Federal Lawmaker Hon Iduma Igariwey combines Legislative and Executive duties, vis-avis Quality Representation and Projects execution in Ebonyi State

BY CLEMENT NNACHI (ABAKALIKI)

Over the years, the Legislature plays a very vital role in the practice direction of the nation’s Constitutional democracy since 1999 till date.

The Legislature being one of the three organs of Government namely Executive, Legislature and Judiciary respectively is the bastion of democracy.

The duties of a legislator/lawmaker is therefore anchored on lawmaking, representation and oversight respectively.

Hon (Chief) Iduma Enwo Igariwey, has shown capacity since he was first elected into the House of Representative in 2015, to represent Afikpo and Edda Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State .

On his re-election in 2019, into the Lower Chambers of the National Assembly, he became the Vice Chairman House Committee on Appropriation .

He was again re-elected for the 3rd time in the just concluded 2023 National Assembly election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

As a lawmaker, Chief Iduma Enwo Igariwey, had excelled in delivering democratic dividends to his constituents in the area of quality representation and provision of life touching projects that have impacted positively on the people.

In a recent interview this week, shortly after the commissioning of two out of the several on-going projects in Afikpo and Edda Local Government Areas, Hon Igariwey stated inter-alia;;

“It gives me tremendous joy that this week, two out of several ongoing road projects in Afikpo and Edda got completed, and ready for use”

“One of the completed projects is the rigid concrete pavement of the internal roads criss-crossing Government Secondary School Owutu Edda”

“The second road delivered within the week, is the rigid concrete pavement of Eke market- Ozonku- Eke- Mgbom Akanu Ibiam Secondary School road”

Hon Igariwey opined, “in the coming days and weeks, it is hoped that other road projects in our Constituency, that are at several stages of completion will be delivered for the use of our people”.

In a chat with newsmen, a Respondent and Community Leader Chief Ezeali Oyim, reiterated that God has heard the lamentations of the people by giving them a leader, whose job responsibility is to make laws, however uses his oversight functions to play the role of the executive by bringing infrastructural development in various localities of the constituency.

Chief Iduma Igariwey has achieved the following projects for the constituency namely construction of road networks that connects the various communities, building new and renovation of dilapidated classrooms in both primary and secondary schools.

Also the establishment of Annual Ikeji Lecture for the people of Edda and Afikpo.

Inaddition, Hon Igariwey has sunk numerous motorized boreholes and other water scheme projects in different communities including Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana.

Besides, he has embarked on Agricultural empowerment of his constituents and women acquisition programmes.

Other laudable projects include sponsorship of the documentation of the migratory history of the people of the two Local Government Areas and award of scholarships to both secondary and undergraduate students of the two council’s.