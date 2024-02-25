How FCCPC solved my over N600,000 estimated billing -JEDC Consumer

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

An electricity consumer in Bauchi state, Abubakar Yusuf has recounted how his estimated billing problems with the Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) was resolved within a couple of days by the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC)

Yusuf, who is also a Professor from the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University (ATBU) Bauchi, said he had an estimated billing of over N600,000 and was being charged N90,000 to N95,000 monthly.

He disclosed this on Saturday at the end of a four-day one stop-shop for addressing billing, metering, transformer, connection, disconnection, customer service and other electricity consumer issues in JEDC coverage areas organized by FCCPC in Bauchi.

“My complaint was so serious and when I came here, I was attended to quickly. I went through the guidelines, filled the forms and they interviewed me. In fact, I was receiving a huge amount of energy bills and it kept increasing every month to the extent that I was being charged over N600,000 outstanding bills.

“I received about N90,000 to N95,000 monthly. So, when I complained here, they quickly went through my record and do you know they finally asked me to pay to clear my account? Just about N50,000.

“This is so excellent, I never thought that something like this could happen in Nigeria. I am so impressed and I want to encourage everyone that has similar problems to come and complain to this FCCPC,” he said.

The Professor, who commended the federal government for the establishment of the commission and its commitment in solving people’s problems in energy related matters, said he is now a satisfied customer of electricity service.

Also speaking, Honourable Tanko Dutse, who could not hide his happiness said that the FCCPC had opened people’s eyes to the fact that they have rights over issues of electricity distribution and consumption.

He said “many people don’t know that they have a right because they assume it is still the decree during military rule that NEPA are always right and that you can not challenge them.

“But with this commission and what they are doing to people and especially myself, I’m very impressed and happy with how they solved my problem.

“I had wanted to instigate a legal action against the JEDC that I deserve to have electricity without any obstruction before I got to know about this commission. I came and they resolved the matter and right now, I’m so happy and grateful to the federal government for this laudable commission.

Dutse however, urged the commission to intensify awareness campaigns through the media so that a lot of people would get to know about the commission and what they do.

Earlier, Mr Adamu Abdullah, Acting Executive Chairman, FCCPC said that the one stop-shop is held in all zones of the country to gather complaints of consumers in supply and distribution of power, banking and aviation and proffer possible solutions to them.

He said this is because the mandate of the commission is to protect the interests of consumers across the country.

“Electricity Services consumers have come and reported to us that they are not satisfied with the services, so we decided to intervene.

“The complaints have to do with estimated billing, supply of meters, communities in which they pull resources to buy infrastructure materials like transformers, wires, poles and were still charged to pay for the installation apart from buying the materials themselves.

“These are issues we have discussed with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission since we have an MoU. So, if we find out that there is any customer that comes to report that something beyond his cap has been charged to his meter, we have to sit down with the DISCO and resolve it”. He said.