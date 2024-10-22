How digitalisation, technology can improve productivity at workplace – Employment expert

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

An expert and professor of Employment Relations and Human Resource Management, Faculty of management Sciences, University of Lagos, Francis Anyim has harped on how technological advancements and breakthrough have transformed the World of work through digitalisation process.

Anyim who presented a keynote address on “The Future of Work: Are the Tripartite Body in Africa Ready For Digital Economy And It’s Realities? at the Sharon O. Ajasan’s book launch in Abuja, said the present time, globalisation remote working, automation, revolution in technology among others have given direction or influenced how and where work is done, the required skills set to work effectively and efficiently and

education level.

Anyim noted that, to be part of the train the social partners need guidance in their preparations and be equipped with necessary tools to adapt to the innovation.

According to him, the new World of Work assembles people with diverse background, culture, generation, mind-sets, perspectives, maintaining that the emergence of ICT, service economy and globalisation are critical influencers.

“Digitalisation is the transformation of the traditional processes or analogue become automated and data driving with the use of modern technology.

“The first step in the transition involves conversion of physical asset or processes to Digital format e.g. Employees’ records could be converted to digital format in HR digital software”, he noted. .

He further said that work requires education and specialised skills set for Employees to do their jobs effectively, but at the centre is high proficiency in the knowledge and application of technology devices.

“Attaining the required proficiency would determine the deployment of skills for handling the jobs of the future and industrial progress”, he stated.

The essence of writing the book, ‘The Tripartite: Understanding the interplay between Workers, Employers and Government, according to Sharon, is essential at this time because the world of work is growing and dynamic in nature.

“There are emerging jobs that are new to the previous work structure we have thus the terms and condition of services are not spelt out. But for we the young people to organise and ensure that we have a proper safety and social net when we retire, there is a need for us to know where we are coming from, where we are and where we are heading to. Since the Covid 19 Pandemic, jobs in the platform economy became more popular, many workers in Nigeria, Africa and across the world have co-opted the hybrid work model, however there is a need for platform economy jobs to be completely decent work.

“The book ‘The Tripartite’ is an in-depth study into labour dynamics- a domain where the stakes are high and the impacts are profound. The book explains labour issues, and provides an interesting dialogue that occurs between workers, employers, and the government.

“What is important in today’s fast-changing work environment is being able to understand, conceptually and practically, the forces shaping labour relations”, she said.