How Army Averted Major Fire Outbreak As Fuel Tanker Falls In Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Troops of the 6 Division, Nigerian Army on Wednesday averted what would have been a major fire outbreak in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

This was as a tanker fully loaded with premium motor spirit, also known as petrol, fell at Rumuokwuta Roundabout in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state, emptying its contents on the ground.

The Army, in a significant push towards improving the already existing civil-military relations, and commitment to protection of lives and properties in its area of responsibility, swiftly mobilized the 6 Division Fire Crew, led by the Acting Commanding Officer of the 760 Transport Battalion, Major Al-Mustapha Shawwal Adams

to the scene to prevent any fire outbreak.

A statement signed by the Acting Deputy Director, of 6 Division Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma on Wednesday, disclosed that the operation conducted alongside sister agencies ensured that all safety and security protocols were strictly observed.

Danjuma explained that the area was cordoned off and all the necessary preventive drills were carried out to ensure that no life or property was lost as the situation was subtly brought under control.

He said, the fire prevention response by the 6 Division Fire Service was done in fulfillment of the Nigerian Army’s commitment to effective Civil-Military Relations and the Division’s efforts in supporting host communities.

Meanwhile, the General Officer Commanding, the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has commended the troops for the swift response.

Major General Abdussalam, reassured the good people of Rivers State and environs of the resolve of the Division under his watch to continue to carry out people-centric operations. This, he further maintained is in line with the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja’s command philosophy.