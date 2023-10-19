Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

How 13-year-old girl was rescued  from sex slavery in Rivers

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

.As Police nab 42-year-old suspect

Latest News
Image depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force
20
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A 13 year old girl (namewitheld), have been rescued from sex slavery from the hand of her master, Rivers State.

The teenage girl, a house maid to a 42 year old rig worker and married man with children, Mr Kolawale was rescued on Monday by the Human Rights Desk of Rivers Police Command, Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

 

Mr. Kolawale who resides at Ejekwu street in Eneka Community of Obio/Akpor LGA was arrested on Monday after he was accused of defiling his 13 year old house maid.

 

Some neighbours told Journalists that the suspect allegedly defiled the teenage girl two months ago, and the suspect has constantly had carnal knowledge of the teenager.

 

A source who pleased anonymity for security purposes, disclosed that the teenage girl had informed some concerned neighbours of her ordeal in the hands of her madam’s husband who has turned the minor to his sex slave.

 

This Daily gathered that some women in the vicinity after compliant by the teenager, examined the private part of the  teenage girl to ascertain the veracity of her claim and was shocked to observe the level of damage done to the minor’s female organ.

 

Some of the neighbours, we learnt, alerted the Police based as a result of their findings, and the Police swung into action immediately.

 

When contacted the Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident adding that the suspect has been detained and investigation is ongoing

Continue Reading
Editor 15013 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Nigeria lost N2.9 trn to procurement and contract fraud in 3…

FG pledges continued protection of workers in all sectors

Lagos CP removes DPO, 3 policemen for extorting N200,000…

Labour Party laments Enugu Tribunal judgment against…

1 of 1,837