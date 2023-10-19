How 13-year-old girl was rescued  from sex slavery in Rivers

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A 13 year old girl (namewitheld), have been rescued from sex slavery from the hand of her master, Rivers State.

The teenage girl, a house maid to a 42 year old rig worker and married man with children, Mr Kolawale was rescued on Monday by the Human Rights Desk of Rivers Police Command, Police headquarters, Moscow road, Port Harcourt.

Mr. Kolawale who resides at Ejekwu street in Eneka Community of Obio/Akpor LGA was arrested on Monday after he was accused of defiling his 13 year old house maid.

Some neighbours told Journalists that the suspect allegedly defiled the teenage girl two months ago, and the suspect has constantly had carnal knowledge of the teenager.

A source who pleased anonymity for security purposes, disclosed that the teenage girl had informed some concerned neighbours of her ordeal in the hands of her madam’s husband who has turned the minor to his sex slave.

This Daily gathered that some women in the vicinity after compliant by the teenager, examined the private part of the teenage girl to ascertain the veracity of her claim and was shocked to observe the level of damage done to the minor’s female organ.

Some of the neighbours, we learnt, alerted the Police based as a result of their findings, and the Police swung into action immediately.

When contacted the Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident adding that the suspect has been detained and investigation is ongoing