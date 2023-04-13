Houston Food Bank Selected as Beneficiary for 2023 OTC Distinguished Achievement Awards Reception

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is proud to select the Houston Food Bank as the beneficiary of the Distinguished Achievement Awards Reception. OTC chose the Houston Food Bank this year as rising costs and inflation are impacting food budgets for individuals and families across the city.

OTC will host the Distinguished Achievement Awards Reception on Sunday, 30 April 2023 at NRG Center in Houston, Texas, USA. The event recognizes industry achievements, raises funds for an important cause, and provides key opportunities for industry leaders to network with colleagues from around the world. The net proceeds from the awards event are donated to a charitable organization that is in some way connected to offshore energy or the communities in which the sector operates.

The Houston Food Bank is the largest food bank in the United States, serving a network of 1,600 community partners across southeast Texas counties. There are an estimated 1 million people in the southeast Texas region who are considered food insecure.

“Houston has hosted OTC for over 50 years and our exhibitors, sponsors and attendees alike value the support we receive every year from the community we call home,” Paul Jones, Chair of the OTC Board said. “This year we are especially delighted to make a contribution to the Houston Food Bank who everyday impact the lives of families in Houston and surrounding areas.”

More than USD 2 million has been donated to worthy organizations over the last decade including, Young Women’s College Preparatory, Medical Bridges, Offshore Energy Center, Spindletop Charities Inc., Engineers without Borders, Gulf of Mexico Foundation, Energy Institute High School, Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, International Federation of Red Cross, United Against Human Trafficking, and Oilfield Helping Hands.

“OTC’s donation to the Houston Food Bank is extra meaningful this year as soaring inflation impact’s families’ ability to put food on the table each week,” Brian Greene, President and CEO of the Houston Food Bank said. “Our work focuses on bettering the lives in the 18 southeast Texas counties we serve. We deliver consistent access to nutritious food to the families that need it most, and with OTC’s contribution this year, we are confident we will be able to help more families access the resources they need to lead a healthy life.”

Sponsorship opportunities for the OTC Distinguished Achievement Reception are still available at various levels. To learn more, contact the OTC Sales Team at sales@otcnet.org or visit the website. Individual tickets can also be purchased online at 2023.otcnet.org

The Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) is where energy professionals meet to exchange ideas and opinions to advance scientific and technical knowledge for offshore resources and environmental matters. Founded in 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil, and OTC Asia.

Founded in 1982, the Houston Food Bank is a certified member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network, with a four-star rating from Charity Navigator. In collaboration with a network of more than 1,600 community partners, the Houston Food Bank assists thousands of individuals each week to address hunger and food insecurity through innovative programs and services aimed at helping people achieve long-term stability.