By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

The federal government has informed that it is working to establish a National Land Commission to handle issues bordering on land administration in the country.

Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa who disclosed this at the Ngeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja yesterday, said part of the commission’s work will be to outline clear implementation guidelines for the Land Use Act to chart a new path of effective land administration in the country.

He said he met with the leadership of the Presidential Technical Committee on Land Reforms, Prof. Peter O. Adeniyi, where he committed to incorporating the comprehensive work, they have done over 14-years in the land reform strategy.

The Minister quoted the renowned land reform scholar to has said that, experience shows that a nation can never develop if it does not conduct land reform, adding that such reform will be done under the Renewed Hope Action Plan for Housing.

According to him, “The second is the nationwide adoption of the Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law. The Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law (MMFL) provides contemporary provisions on the creation, registration, and enforcement of mortgages, along with remedies like foreclosure and the enforcement of mortgages on real properties and related purposes in Nigeria.

“As of date, the Model Mortgage Foreclosure Law (MMFL) has been passed in only four (4) states, including Lagos, Kaduna, Ekiti, and Nasarawa States. We aim to drive its passage in all the states of the federation as part of our efforts to ensure that investments in the housing and mortgage sector are protected.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, we are also particular about boosting local manufacturing of building materials. Nigeria’s shortfall in the supply of quality housing stock presents a good opportunity for investors. To drive this, we aim to create an enabling environment for private sector players to produce building materials locally to lower cost, create jobs, grow the local economy, and ultimately ensure inclusive growth.

“To do this we are planning to establish six (6) manufacturing hubs – one in each of the six (6) geo-political zones in the country. The hubs will be provided with relevant facilities, including access roads, electricity, fit for purpose housing and relevant linkages for manufacturers to site their firms and operate.

“We are also proposing relevant incentives that will make it more profitable and rewarding for the private sector to manufacture building materials locally.

“Personally, I do not worry much about the challenges that we have in our country today and I encourage each one of us, especially our diaspora, to have that mindset. These challenges represent opportunities for us to make a difference and chart a more progressive path forward. And I think that is the essence of this Summit.

“The good news is that we now have a President who is a visionary, a problem solver, a game changer with the political will to get the right thing done. And as a Ministry, we are willing to support Diaspora initiatives in the housing and urban development space as well as encourage partnerships with the Diaspora towards making a change in the housing and urban development narrative of our dear country”.

Continuing, the Minister said “It is important for me state that when we think about the Diaspora, we are not only thinking of them as sources of finance to develop our country, but we also see them as Nigerians, who though abroad, are desirous of owning homes in Nigeria.

“It is in line with this thinking, that when I was the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), I developed the Diaspora Housing Mortgage Loan in collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM).

“The Diaspora Housing Mortgage Scheme is designed to enable Nigerians living overseas participate in the National Housing Fund (NHF) Scheme so they can access up to N50million to own their homes in Nigeria. Participants can access the loan via a National Housing Fund (NHF) loan, Rent-to-Own or the Individual Construction loan window. The terms are affordable and best market rates. This includes a single-digit interest rate of 9%, and a payback period of up to 10 years.

“As part of the initiative, the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria will facilitate the construction of affordable housing units in major cities that meets the specifications of Nigerians in Diaspora.

“I want to say that the FMBN is not the only agency under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development that is delving into catering to the housing needs of the Diaspora.

“The Federal Housing Authority (FHA)is also involved as part of the Ministry’s sector wide effort to cater to the Diaspora. They have undertaken to develop the Diaspora City Project under a Public Private Partnership comprising the FHA, The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the private sector.

“The Project is situated in Maitama 2, with over 675 hectares of land. The FCT administration has committed to opening the road and providing the relevant infrastructure.

“The Diaspora City project is designed to have bungalows, semi-and detached duplexes, and mansions to reflect its inclusive essence.

“Our overall goal is to ensure that as our brothers and sisters’ sojourn abroad, they also have a decent shelter over here in Nigeria to call their home.

“So, today, I want to say that I am excited to be the Minister of Housing and Urban Development to launch the Diaspora Mortgage Scheme, which I initiated as the MD/CE of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria on this auspicious occasion.

“Indeed, I consider it a positive twist of fate and I want to use this opportunity to urge Nigerians in the diaspora to seize the opportunity the Scheme affords them to actualize their dreams of owning affordable homes in Nigeria.

“I am aware that the Mortgage scheme is set to be formally launched in the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States soon, and it is my hope that the diaspora community would take full advantage of this opportunity and massively subscribe to reap its short and long-term benefits”.

He assured of the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development’s commitment to sustaining the necessary collaborations, partnerships, and engagements with all relevant Stakeholders in the Housing and Urban Development sector, saying they all work together towards ensuring the success of the Diaspora Housing Mortgage scheme, providing affordable housing, and ensuring sustainable urban development for Nigerians.